Why I’m not ‘Labour, really’
On the eve of the Welsh Labour conference, Sioned Williams MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for social justice and equalities, writes about the egalitarian ethos that shapes the political views of many people in Wales, and how the modern Labour party is stepping away from these core socialist values.
Sioned Williams MS
As Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Social Justice and equalities, campaigning on issues of poverty and discrimination, I’m sometimes told that I’m “Labour, really.”
“Sioned’s on the Left, Sioned’s a Lefty – she’s Labour really.”
And certainly, there are some Labour ancestors in my family.
Indeed, my grandmother was card carrying Labour Party member and I’m told her brother, my great uncle Dai Wil, was Aneurin Bevan’s agent in one of his early elections.
But let me tell you why, today, I’m not “Labour, really”.
‘Welsh’ Labour
Before we get to that, let’s take a look at Labour in Wales. They call themselves ‘Welsh Labour’ – they even have a conference starting today – but structurally, they are part of the UK Labour party. They’re not even separately registered with the Electoral Commission.
This is a particular problem right now as Keir Starmer – the true head of Welsh Labour – shifts the party to the right. It’s becoming ever clearer that Westminster will never work for Wales, whatever the colour of the government.
There have been mutterings about whether Welsh Labour needs to make itself into a distinct brand. These mutterings have turned to action, this weekend, and Labour Party members will be asked to vote on a motion to “further devolve the rulebook to Welsh Labour”.
They won’t, of course, use the word ‘independence’.
It is clear that if people in Wales really want to be free of Westminster, if they really want to make sure that the seat of power sits in Wales, not in another parliament, in another country, then there’s only one way to get it: That’s through independence for Wales.
But more on that later.
Not Labour, really
So that’s your first indication of why I’m not “Labour, really.”
I’m not Labour, because when it comes to Westminster and the Union, Labour in Wales faces both ways. The ‘clear red waters’ of Rhodri Morgan’s politics – a strategy to distance ‘Welsh Labour’ from Tony Blair’s ‘New Labour’ – was more rhetoric than reality and, in any case, are long gone. A red herring.
Welsh Labour won’t challenge Starmer despite UK Labour actively undermining Wales and the ‘Welsh’ Labour branch. This is no clearer than in Keir Starmer’s refusal to commit to giving more powers to Wales. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that UK Labour is simply out of touch with Wales and its needs.
Yet the Labour First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford tells us that the United Kingdom is a “great insurance policy.” It’s clear that this is one insurance policy that won’t pay out.
I’m not Labour, because their unionism will always trump their socialism, even when Wales suffers as a result.
I’m not Labour, because I won’t stomach Starmer’s kow-towing to the right wing English press to gain power.
I’m not Labour, because I lived through the Blair years and witnessed the way he sought to resurrect British Neo-Imperialism in a disastrous war in Iraq.
I’m not Labour, because – while they claim to want Wales to be a Nation of Sanctuary – Labour still think the power to decide who is deserving of our welcome should lie in Westminster – tying Wales to the monstrous Tory policies that see people fleeing from harm turned away and abandoned to their fate.
It’s been shocking to hear Labour, including Welsh Labour MPs, accepting and adopting the thoroughly immoral, dehumanising rhetoric of the Tories regarding refugees this last week.
I’m not Labour, because they completely failed to reject and resist Brexit and continue to refuse to support entry into the single market.
I’m not Labour because – while declaring at every turn their trade union history, they are nowhere to be seen on the picket lines.
In fact, in a recent Senedd debate on opposing the pernicious Tory Anti Strike legislation, the Labour benches were empty – quite literally. We even called them out on it! And to top it off, Plaid Cymru’s call to devolve employment law to protect our right to strike rejected by their ministers.
Therefore the idea that to emphasise social justice and equality is to make you ‘Labour really’ is to ignore the last fifty years of political history.
Welsh egalitarianism
If you’re Welsh, and believe that we should be striving for a fairer, more equal nation, one that supports its workers and protects their rights – then increasingly, Labour is not for you, really.
In fact, if you’re, like me, an internationalist, embracing a Welsh Europeanism that would give Wales a voice in the world…
Or if, like me, you want to protect the rights that created co-operative, caring, collaborative communities that we can be proud of today…
Or if, like me, you do not believe that any Westminster Government – or ‘Welsh’ parties affiliated to UK based parents – can be trusted to safeguard the interests of the people of Wales….
Or if you’ve had enough of our nation being mismanaged and exploited by Westminster, and constantly having to fold ourselves to fit in with UK based party plans…
…Then, in Wales, there really is just one alternative. That’s Plaid Cymru, the Party of Wales. Because we’re ‘not really’ anything else.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I needed to see that this morning.
Cymru am bith! Annibyniaeth
Superb! Diolch yn Fawr! Just what everyone in Cymru must read this morning! I’m on the left & a nationalist because Marx believed nations need to be free to join the international.
“Its our interest and our task to make the revolution permanent until all the more or less propertied classes have been driven from their ruling positions, until the proletariat has conquered state power and until the association of the proletarians has progressed sufficiently far – not only in one country but in all the leading countries of the world … Our concern cannot simply be to modify private property, but to abolish it, not to hush up class antagonisms but to abolish classes, not to improve the existing society but to found a new one” – Karl “Ignore your illegitimate… Read more »
An excellent piece, Sioned! A powerful argument for voting Plaid.
It’s clear that Welsh Labour is heading towards irrelevance, following the drift to the right by the UK Labour Party (Starmer says Me Too to more deeply regrettable Tory policies). The best thing about Labour in Cymru today is the growing influence of IndyLabour.
Post-independence, we will need to strong Labour party in Cymru to challenge and complement a strong Plaid Cymru.
A powerful argument? “We aren’t Labour” is a powerful argument in Wales? Come off it. On Labour and Plaid after indy – they’ll merge, no doubt about it. Plaid Llafur Cymru will be born. What’s the point of Plaid after indy? A strong Left, a reasonable Right (big ask, but the Welsh public deserve actual dissenting voices), the Greens and an actual Liberal party would all do quite well in a free Cymru.
It could be argued that Labour’s abandonment of their principles began when they abandoned the core, founding principle of home rule.
By 1979, they had deviated so far from those principles that they would sooner let Thatcher walk into power than respect the outcome of the first referendum on Scottish devolution.
Plaid and the SNP have been closer to Labour’s core principles than Labour are for decades now.
Commendable in recognition of a problem – Why vote Plaid (and thus support Indy) if we are indistinguishable from Labour? That’s 1 electoral issue. Nowhere near the main one, but still. Her answer, however, defines Plaid by stating what we are not, the weakest most pathetic nonsense definition possible. Her concept of Indy rests within the extant system, a system which cannot allow our freedom – Plaid speak more about Westminster than any of the UK parties. There was always some credence to the old English slur “you define your national character by merely stating its opposition to ours” (actually… Read more »
Bendigedig, Sioned. Dw i’n cytuno. Welsh Labour can’t represent Wales’ best interests and be unionist at the same time. It’s also conflicted by trying to play to centre politics and traditional Labour values at the same time. It has to ditch unionism and cut the cord with UK Labour, or else risk splitting. Indy-Labour is already a symptom of this tension.
After his outburst slagging off the nurses union Lee Waters sounds anything but Labour…