Why local businesses deserve a bigger voice in Welsh politics

Franck Banza

If we want a fairer, more prosperous Wales, then we must start listening to those who keep the wheels of our communities turning — our local business owners, traders, and grassroots entrepreneurs.

These are the people who provide jobs, drive regeneration, and reinvest into their local areas — not because of headlines or handouts, but because they believe in their communities.

Whether it’s a corner shop in Swansea, a small manufacturing hub in Neath, or a start-up in Gower, these businesses are the economic lifeblood of Wales.

And yet, too often, they are overlooked when policy is shaped.

Port Talbot

Take the recent developments at the Port Talbot steelworks. The loss of thousands of skilled jobs has been framed as a blow to the industry — but it’s much more than that. It’s a crisis for the entire local economy.

The ripple effect will be felt by small businesses in the supply chain: independent hauliers, service providers, cafés, and local manufacturers who have built their livelihoods around this industry.

This should be a wake-up call. Protecting jobs means looking beyond the immediate employer. It means safeguarding the ecosystem of local businesses that sustain Welsh towns and families.

For that reason, there is a strong case to be made for public intervention — even nationalisation — where strategic industries and communities are at stake.

Welsh steel is more than a commodity. It is a foundation of regional pride, economic resilience, and identity.

Invest

But we also need to look forward. If we want to avoid repeating the economic trauma of industrial decline, we must invest in the jobs of the future — now.

That means bringing together local universities, farmers, traders, and hospitality businesses to create collaborative innovation hubs across Wales.

These can help re-skill workers, drive sustainable agriculture, develop green technology, and boost rural tourism. There’s talent here. There’s potential here. What’s missing is a system that empowers local people to lead.

We also need:

Access to finance that works for the everyday entrepreneur, not just those with assets or pristine credit records.

Business support that’s grounded in real experience, not just theory.

Public procurement that prioritises local suppliers, keeping wealth in our communities.

And most importantly, a political culture that values the contribution of small businesses and traders, not just the big players.

Wales needs leaders and policies that understand these realities. That means genuinely listening to small businesses, not just at election time, but when strategies are being formed and decisions are being made.

At the next Senedd election 2026, voters will have the chance to choose leadership that sees local enterprise not just as part of the economy — but as the heart of it.

Because if we want a stronger, fairer Wales, it starts by backing the people who already believe in it.

Franck Banza stood for the Lid Dems in Gower in the 2024 General election.

