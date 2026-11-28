Martin Shipton

Reform UK MS Joe Martin is wrong when he states that the issue at stake in his dispute with the Senedd’s Llywydd is freedom of speech.

The real issue is whether a far-right politician should be allowed to misuse the Senedd as a platform to propagate obnoxious racist views that are intended to promote hatred and conflict in Wales.

Martin’s expression of concern about “White British” people being “replaced” by others is predicated on the assumption that people who are White British are inherently superior to people of other kinds and that a reduction in this ethnic group’s dominance is an ongoing disaster for Britain. (He is, incidentally, more interested in Britain than in Wales.) It also casts those already living here who are not White British as inherently inferior. There is no other plausible explanation.

According to Martin, it is important for him to raise this situation for debate at the Senedd. But to what end?

The Welsh Government has no powers relating to immigration. Martin’s intention is therefore to give vent to the ethno-nationalistic views that he holds in order to normalise them. Beyond suggesting that the “replacement” of White British people by others is a bad thing, he hasn’t as yet explained in coherent terms what he would propose to do about it. Logically, though, it would have to involve some sort of ethnic cleansing. Indeed, a post he made on X gives us a pointer to the kind of “solution” he would favour: “We need enough remigration to make it safe for the Batley Grammar School teacher to come out of hiding.”

Martin was referring to a case going back to 2021 in which a teacher at the West Yorkshire school went into hiding after receiving death threats for showing pupils a picture depicting the Prophet Muhammad wearing a turban containing a bomb.

The Reform MS is content to demonise all Muslims, whom he clearly regards as collectively responsible for the death threats.

If compulsory remigration were adopted in the UK, who does Martin believe should be forced to go? Muslims who have arrived from other countries during their lifetimes? Muslims whose parents and grandparents migrated to the UK decades ago? All Muslims?

Repressive

Whichever remigration option a Reform government favoured, it would cause immense social dislocation and turn Britain into a repressive, fascist state, with people being rounded up Nazi-style and housed in detention centres as government officials worked out where they could be deported to. Martin obviously hopes for a Reform government.

The majority of such detainees would have played useful roles in society and couldn’t be easily “replaced”. But that wouldn’t matter to the likes of Martin, who just wants rid of the inferior hordes.

This prompts me to mention a very interesting book I have been reading on the subject of leadership by Professor Owain Smolovic Jones of Durham University. I first met him more than 20 years ago when he was a trainee reporter on the Merthyr Express.

His book, Leadership to Save the World, describes the kind of leadership we need to preserve and enhance civilisation in today’s complex and increasingly fractious world.

At one point, he describes an ideal world as envisioned by the far right. It would be “a deregulated zone of pleasure where one is permitted to drive polluting cars as quickly as possible, burn environmentally catastrophic fuels to one’s heart’s desire, consume alcohol, tobacco and junk food freely and be able to speak racism, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia without fear of being corrected or cancelled”.

Fear

A little later in the book, Smolovic Jones alights on the great replacement theory, the issue at the core of Martin’s dispute with the Llywydd.

He writes: “Of course, fear plays a significant role in leadership that normalises domination and control. While some leaders like to think of themselves as exuding machismo, there is often an inescapable sense of fear and victimisation in their rhetoric.

“The apotheosis of this fear comes in the form of the ‘great replacement theory’, a conspiracy theory empirically shown to stoke racist violence. Within this discourse, the world is divisible by race, with whites in Western contexts under threat of being replaced by non-whites, chiefly Muslims. The spaces of the nation must thus become utterly unwelcoming. How do people become so fearful within the spaces they inhabit? The answer is nothing short of a blitz on the senses.

“People are overwhelmed by a stream of images and messages – through newspapers, television news, social media, neighbours, family – a deluge of communication that frames space as under constant threat.

“Non-white foreigners rape or abduct women and children, take jobs, steal housing, make access to public services impossible and so on. Of course, racism has long been a feature of human life. Yet what has changed now is the inescapable weight of fear-inducing discourse – it is everywhere, a fact assured by the abominable mobile phone, the invention that has corroded so much of our generosity and goodwill. The sheer breadth and mass of hostility becomes all-consuming for those unwilling to step outside their mediatised spaces.”

Defected

The most obvious recent example known to me of someone succumbing to this racist perception of the world is Owain Clatworthy, the young Bridgend councillor elected last year for Reform who later defected to Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain.

At first giving the impression of being someone who was vulnerable and confused, he now comes across as unhinged and full of bitterness. The other day, he videoed himself walking along a main road in our capital’s multiracial Riverside district, mocking the foreign-owned shops and takeaways as he passed by, mispronouncing their names and ranting furiously about how “you wouldn’t know you were in Cardiff”.

Well, yes, you would, actually, if you knew anything about Cardiff’s multiracial history. People from different ethnic backgrounds and heritages have lived comfortably side by side for very many years, contrary to Clatworthy’s assertion that Muslims are outsiders whose religion is incompatible with what he sees as “British values”.

Both Joe Martin and Owain Clatworthy refuse to see Muslims as “like any other, a bundle of rich qualities, flaws and contradictions”, to quote Smolovic Jones again, but instead see them as a homogeneous, impersonal mass of inferior beings.

It’s this abominable view of the world that Martin seeks to promote at the Senedd. The Llywydd is right to stop him in his tracks.