Why the narrative of Wales being too poor for independence is false
Elfed Williams – YesCymru Director
The economic case against independence is infected by old thinking.
It has long been assumed, largely without challenge, that Wales is simply too small, too weak and too poor to make its own way in the world.
It follows from this attitude that we are doomed to eke out a living, subsisting and dependent on Westminster subsidies and being told what to do by the London establishment is an intrinsic part of the bargain.
The price of being a perceived subsidy baby is obedience.
Therefore for the most part we do not get to decide our own taxes or our own economic policy. We do not get to decide how swathes of our economy is regulated or how the benefits system operates. We are not in control.
Want taxes to be fairer? Tough. Want the benefits system to be less punitive? Ditto.
Independence
This state of affairs suits the Westminster establishment just fine. Indeed, it works hard to keep it this way. Its minions proactively tell us in Wales that we will never make it on our own. This message has been rammed down our throats for generations.
What they essentially argue is that as a country we would not be able to afford to pay our bills if we were to become independent.
A favourite trick of the establishment to back this up is to point to the deficit.
Now, the deficit is the difference between how much money brings in through taxation and other means, and the money it spends, on things such as public services.
According to previous figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the deficit Wales would incur on day one of independence would stand at £13.5 billion.
However groundbreaking research by Professor John Doyle of Dublin City University strongly suggests that figure is highly misleading.
He concluded the fiscal gap – the difference between raised revenue and government expenditure – would actually be closer to £2.6bn.
Dr John Ball former lecturer of economics at Swansea University would argue the difference between expenditure and revenue would be even smaller.
Taxation
Prof Dyle bases this on the 2019 estimate of total Welsh economic output standing at £77.5bn. This means the deficit would be equivalent to just under 3.4% of GDP, which is a perfectly sustainable figure for a nation-state to manage.
It compares with an average fiscal deficit of 3.2% across all OECD countries in 2019.
To put this in context, the figure is also lower than the UK’s deficit in the financial year 2023/24, which stood at £121bn and is equivalent to 4.4% of GDP.
Yet nobody argues that the UK is too poor to be independent and should therefore be ruled from Paris or Berlin.
For decades Westminster has hidden how much money Wales really has through misleading accounting practices
When it comes to taxation, Prof Doyle argues some of Wales’ tax receipts, such as for corporation tax may be underestimated.
This is because many companies operating in Wales are headquartered outside the country. The money these companies make in Wales isn’t necessarily reported in Wales.
He also suggests an independent Wales could also make savings in a number of areas. One area where Wales could spend much less is on defence.
Pensions
It is highly unlikely that an independent Wales would continue forking out for the hugely expensive Trident nuclear missile system.
Then there is the issue of pensions. In 2018-19 the UK government spent £5.9bn on pensions in Wales.
While it is true that the pension liability would be a matter of negotiation post-independence, Prof Doyle has argued that it is logical for Wales to insist that the UK government should continue to pay the pensions of people in Wales who have contributed to the public purse in taxes and social insurance contributions.
After all, most people in those circumstances would only be getting back the money they have paid in.
When it comes to the question of whether an independent Wales would take over a share of UK public debt, Wales would not necessarily have any obligation to do so.
On top of all this, Prof Doyle also that the fiscal gap Wales would inherit could be closed by a combination of relatively modest economic growth, and changes to tax policy.
Ambition
The whole point of independence is that we can chart our own course. We can do things our own way. We don’t have to shackle ourselves to the failed economic policies of the past that have decimated our communities and stifled our ambitions.
A viable independent Wales is possible. Not only that, it is highly desirable because it’s the best chance we have of ensuring that our people prosper and flourish.
The Westminster establishment hides our money from us, refuses to properly invest in our communities, and then tells us we’re too broke to be independent.
When Wales frees itself from the false narrative that has been peddled we can write a very different story.
Yeah that’s what the abusive husband says – “you’ll never survive without me” – whilst simultaneously controlling the finances. Walk away, Cymru Fach. Walk away
Referring to this as a Union is like locking a woman and her children in a basement and calling it a family.
The worst part of the myth being peddled, is that the actual people who should know better, blindly regurgitate the lies like good little Robots.
Depends on who will and how will they be leading. At the moment I want to see more engagement from the politicos across the board or we end up with a one trick pony in charge. You need to carry the people with you, not dragged.
It’d be nice to get a clear definition of what will be considered ‘fairer’ taxes, and who gets to decide. Also, which pensions are we talking about negotiating here, and does it include public sector pensions?
What credible research are YesCymru commissioning to bust these myths? It’s not like they haven’t got the cash to actually contribute to the debate substantively.
All talk, no action at the moment.
For some time now I have been working on a book that demolishes the myths.
I very much hope to see it published later this year or early 2025. In the meantime I am happy to continue my talks to any Yes Cymru group – or any else!
That’s good to hear, I apologise, it seems that I’ve missed the news that they’d commissioned you to produce a book on it.
Shall look forward to its publication.
You here it from English people all the Time WE KEEP YOU and English people believing that if there was a vote for them to ditch Wales out of the Disunited Kingdom they would vote because the English media tell them a pack of lies and they believe it and my answer to it is IF ENGLAND KEPT WALES THEY WOULD HAVE GOT RID OF US ALONG WITH SCOTLAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND fact is the 3 Celtic nations keep england we have never been treated in this God foresaken union we must get out with a sense of URGANCY
‘It has long been assumed, largely without challenge, that Wales is simply too small, too weak and too poor to make its own way in the world.’ An oft-repeated imputation, for sure, but one which as a lazy generalization can be readily dismissed; you only have to look at that small surviving relic of the ‘Holy Roman Empire’ Luxembourg, which is one of the most prosperous countries in Europe. Denmark’s pretty small too, but seems to do well enough. And, closer to home and with something of a similar history to our own here in Wales. there’s the Republic of… Read more »
It took the Irish republic half a century to begin to provide a decent standard of life for its people due to a combination of economic colonisation from Britain due to the Irish pound being linked to sterling until 1979 and a government that was ultra conservative in terms of the economy. It wasn’t until Ireland joined what became the EU in 1973 that its economic fortunes started to improve. For Wales, I think the Nordic model is one that would be my preference, which is particularly aposite for the times in which we live.
This article is one of the sort which annoys me. Firstly it ignores ‘real politics’. Thre is no way the UK parliament will grant independence. Why should it? It would mean the end of the UK (as Scotland would also have to become indepndent) – I am ignoring NI as that has a whole set of different issues.) There is no way either the labour or Conservative parties would vote for that. Equally there is no way Wales can exert pressure at Westminster due to the few MPs it has so Welsh political pressure is non-existent. Thirdly there is very… Read more »
I’m inclined to agree with your general drift, on the current evidence. But I just recall that at the end of the 19th and the very beginning of the 20th centuries pretty much the same arguments were adduced against Irish independence, but, eventually, it still happened.
The same could be argued for Norway, and probably also Finland and certainly the Baltic States in the early 1990s when they declared themselves independent of the Soviet Union. Economic are obviously important, but other factors too influence decisions on whether to be independent or not.
It made more economic sense for the 13 colonies in North America that declared their independence from Britain in the late 18th century to remain as colonies than to go it alone, but there were other considerations beyond that. Ditto Ireland and all the other former colonies of Britain.
Totally agree with this article. Wales needs to free itself of Westminster and it’s narrative. I look forward to the day when Wales is free to make it’s own way in the world, when the money made in Wales stays in Wales and when we start charging England realistic prices for all the electricity and water we supply them with.
Yes, of course, Cymru could and should be independent. But it really depends on how independent the people of Cymru want to be. Do we want to retain the wholly discredited new-liberal capitalist model and the poverty it engenders, membership of NATO and the EU, nuclear power stations, armaments factories, the Anglo-Graeco-German monarchy, foreign-owned banks, absentee ownership of our land and other assets, the appalling mismanagement of our society and the economy etc? Not to forget the sacrifice of our environment. If so, what’s the point? The first priority is for our citizens to better understand how the economy works… Read more »
I would love nothing more than independence for Cymru, making the decisions that are right for us as a country not the UK as a whole allows for us to be much more specific in the course we set ourselves for the future. However, my big worry is the leadership required to take us in that direction. Looking at how Welsh Labour have done since devolution makes me worry we’d have an inept bunch in charge, and have a good chance of bungling it. But you know what, with the start Labour has had taking over from the Tories, I… Read more »
We tend to get the politicians we deserve, in which case it might be an idea to really consider our options more when it comes to vote.