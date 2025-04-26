Why we need a five-year strategy to win over soft unionists

Adam Price

It’s easy to be for independence when you already believe in it.

But if we are serious about growing the movement, not just preaching to it, then we need a focused, strategic effort to reach the people who aren’t quite there yet. The quiet sceptics. The hopeful doubters. The voters who say “Maybe, but not yet.”

In other words: the soft unionists.

They don’t get involved in social media arguments. They don’t use the word ‘indycurious’. They’re not watching the latest constitutional drama like it’s a Netflix series. But they’re open. They’re listening. And in the next five years, they might just decide the future of Wales.

So here’s the challenge: what are we doing to win them over?

A movement that builds, not just believes

We’ve never lacked belief. What we’ve lacked — at times — is a clear, credible path that shows how belief turns into statecraft. As a former Leader of Plaid Cymru, I know how challenging this can be.

That’s why we need a four-year plan not just for government — but for persuasion.

That means:

Understanding people’s doubts without dismissing them

Showing we’ve thought through the economics, not just the emotion

Offering a vision of Wales that isn’t about ‘them vs us’ — but about building something better for everyone

Because the truth is most soft unionists don’t feel British in their bones. They just want stability. They want to know that a Welsh state wouldn’t collapse their pension, spike their mortgage, or isolate them from the wider world.

Five Pillars for a Five-Year Plan

Here’s what a serious strategy to persuade soft unionists could include:

Credible Economic Planning

Don’t shy away from difficult questions. Engage with them. Show your workings. Publish the tax models, the fiscal forecasts, the institutional plans. Don’t wait for someone to ask “How will it work?” Tell them first.

A Future-Oriented Vision

Paint a picture of the country we could become: world-leading on renewables, radical on care, proudly bilingual, digitally savvy, globally connected. Independence isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about the next century.

Local Conversations, National Confidence

This isn’t won through slogans. It’s won through conversations. Town halls, community forums, coffee mornings. Meet people where they are. Build trust face to face.

Coalitions Beyond the Party

Plaid can’t do it alone. The independence movement must feel bigger than Plaid. That means backing a strong civic campaign, amplifying non-party voices, and celebrating indy-supporters in every walk of life, from farmers to footballers.

A Mandate Map

Win local authorities over to independence one by one. Win majorities for indy in membership organisations. Use them to build the case, institution by institution, as building blocks to persuade a majority in the Senedd and the population at large.

Winning Over Means Welcoming In

We’ll never persuade the hardest unionists. But they’re not the audience. The real growth lies in those who like the idea of a better Wales but aren’t yet convinced that independence is the vehicle.

That’s the audience we must speak to, not with defensiveness but with clarity, humility and ambition.

And that takes time. Not one viral video. Not one rally. But a five-year strategy grounded in credibility, kindness, and national confidence.

We don’t need to win everyone. But we do need to win enough.

