Without the Conservatives there wouldn’t be a steel plant in Port Talbot any more – it’s as simple as that

The steel industry has been pivotal to Wales, both historically and in the modern era, serving as a backbone of the nation’s economic and social landscape.

Historically, the development of major steelworks, like Port Talbot, transformed local communities by providing significant employment and spurring urban growth. During the post-war boom, the steel sector was the largest single employer in Wales, offering well-paid jobs and supporting welfare, leisure, and housing initiatives that reshaped towns and cities.

This industrial growth attracted people from across South Wales and contributed to population surges, cementing steel as a symbol of prosperity and national pride.

Cornerstone

In the modern context the steel industry remains a cornerstone of Welsh manufacturing, although its role has evolved amid global competition and environmental challenges. Wales currently produces over half of the UK’s steel output and steel-related exports account for billions in value.

Major employers like Tata Steel continue to provide thousands of jobs and inject millions of pounds into local economies, with wages far above the national average. Beyond its economic significance, the sector faces growing pressure to adapt to sustainability demands, notably as work shifts toward greener production methods – a transformation critical for both regional livelihoods and the UK’s climate ambitions.

Despite employment declines and structural change, the steel industry’s economic impact and deep historic ties make it irreplaceable in Wales’ ongoing story.

This is something the Conservative Party understood and I am proud to serve as the Shadow Parliamentary-Under Secretary of State for Wales for a Party that secured the future of Port Talbot in the face of Tata Steel’s daily losses of £1.5 million.

Electric arc furnace

It was the Conservative Party that pledged £500 million to build an electric arc furnace in order to produce steel of equal quality but with a process more environmentally acceptable. We also provided an additional £90 million to re-train those who lose their jobs.

For me this is personal. My late father came to Wales as a young man to work for GKN and ran Cardiff steelworks. More often found on the shop floor than the board room he would be stunned by the sheer ignorance of Nigel Farage claiming he would and could re-open the two blast furnaces which have been decommissioned.

Personally, I was shocked at the time we mooted the deal by the negative comments from the current Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, as well as by Plaid Cymru; this was a deal that should have been welcomed wholeheartedly by everyone with Wales’ interests at heart, from whatever political persuasion.

I was privileged to be given a tour of the site along with James Evans AM last week where we held very productive meetings. We toured the area which is being prepared for the installation of the electric arc furnace, still on schedule for operation in 2027. The sense of optimism and renewed pride in Port Talbot was palpable.

As Conservatives we must not shy away from the tremendous work we carried out in Wales over our 14 years in office: Delivering this and the Freeports for Anglesey and South West Wales. We would have delivered more had the Lib Dems not held the energy brief for the first Six years under Ed Davey.

Modular reactor

I should like to see the energy input for the electric arc being derived from a dedicated advanced modular reactor on site; In the medium term , offshore floating wind from the Celtic Sea will provide energy and jobs.

It is a proud Conservative legacy that we secured the future of steelmaking in Port Talbot along with more than 10,000 jobs at the plant and in the wider supply chain.

Without us there wouldn’t be a steel plant in Port Talbot any more – it’s as simple as that.

Baroness Olivia Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist is the Shadow Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales in the House of Lords

