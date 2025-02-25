Zip World’s public funding request approved – but concerns remain

Beca Roberts

In January 2025, adventure tourism giant Zip World was sold to Dolphin Capital, a private equity firm, for £100 million.

Now, even as it undergoes this major ownership change, the company is seeking £6.2 million in public funding from the Welsh and UK governments via the North Wales Economic Ambition Board (NWEAB).

This would supplement Zip World’s own £7 million investment into projects including a cable car and luge in Blaenau Ffestiniog, a giant swing at Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda, and a private e-bus service connecting its sites.

Last week, the NWEAB approved Zip World’s initial project outline, allowing the company to proceed to the next stage of planning. Before any funding is secured, Zip World must now develop a comprehensive Final Business Plan (FBP), detailing how it engaged meaningfully with the communities it operates in.

Given the company’s history of limited consultation with local residents, this next phase will be a key test of whether the project can deliver genuine benefits for North Wales—beyond simply expanding Zip World’s own operations.

Community Engagement—or Lack Thereof

One of the most pressing concerns about this project is Zip World’s poor track record of engaging with local communities.

Despite working on this proposal for two years, meaningful consultation has been minimal, with stakeholders raising concerns that have gone largely unaddressed. As Zip World moves into the next stage of project development, the expectation is clear: a robust, transparent, and continuous engagement process must be established to ensure the voices of Bethesda, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and other affected communities are heard and respected.

A Private Transport Network at the Expense of Public Services?

Zip World is framing its proposed e-bus network as a sustainable transport solution. However, there are fears that rather than bolstering existing public transport services, this private network could undermine them.

Many local communities are already struggling with declining bus and rail services, with some villages having lost connections entirely. Instead of investing in existing transport infrastructure to benefit both locals and tourists, Zip World’s e-bus may funnel visitors directly from train stations to its attractions—bypassing local businesses and diverting passengers away from public services.

If this shift leads to a reduction in public transport use, it could accelerate cuts to local routes, ultimately harming the very communities the project claims to support.

Jobs vs. Scrutiny: A False Choice?

A key selling point of Zip World’s expansion has been job creation. The company claims that its new projects will generate 96 jobs, and Zip World is expected to leverage this argument to counter opposition, portraying critics as ‘anti-jobs.’

However, job creation should not be an automatic green light for any scheme. It is essential to question what kind of jobs these will be—permanent, full-time positions with secure contracts, or seasonal and zero-hour roles that offer little stability? Moreover, we must weigh these potential gains against the risks the project poses to public transport and local businesses.

If an influx of jobs at Zip World comes at the cost of job losses elsewhere due to weakened public services, then the net benefit is far less clear.

Sustainable Tourism—Or Corporate Expansion?

Zip World presents its expansion under the banner of ‘sustainable tourism,’ yet there is little evidence to suggest that this project will deliver long-term sustainability for north Wales.

Genuine community-led initiatives such as Antur Stiniog and Dyffryn Gwyrdd demonstrate what true sustainable tourism looks like—investment that remains within the local economy rather than being extracted for corporate gain.

If Zip World is serious about sustainability, it should work with local transport providers to improve existing services rather than creating a separate, exclusive system that primarily serves its own interests.

A recent report by the Foundational Economy Research team – “6 Reasons Why Zip World Should not get £6.2 Million“- highlights the importance of allocating discretionary public funding based on additionality—ensuring that funds support projects that would not otherwise happen.

Given Zip World’s significant financial resources following its sale to Dolphin Capital, questions remain as to whether public money should be used to subsidise what appears to be a corporate expansion rather than a necessary public investment.

The Path Forward

With NWEAB’s approval, Zip World now has the opportunity—and responsibility—to address these concerns head-on. The company must develop a transparent and accountable consultation process, ensuring that its projects genuinely benefit the communities it operates within.

It must also clarify the nature of the jobs being created and work towards integrating, rather than competing with, North Wales’ existing transport infrastructure.

Public funding should be used to build a future that prioritizes community well-being, sustainable development, and economic resilience—not just to expand a private tourism empire.

I look forward to Zip World’s upcoming consultations on this scheme, and encourage local communities to engage. The people of North Wales deserve to have a say—and it’s time to make their voices heard.

Beca Roberts is the chair of Cyngor Gwynedd and Plaid Cymry councillor for councillor for Tregarth a Mynydd Llandygai.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

