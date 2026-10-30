120 years of rugby rivalry go under the hammer as All Blacks return to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Memorabilia from some of the most famous matches ever played between Wales and New Zealand will be auctioned in Cardiff just nine days before the All Blacks face Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Wales have beaten New Zealand only three times, in 1905, 1935 and 1953, and the Club House auction by Rogers Jones Auctioneers on Thursday 5th November, includes rare photographs of the 1905 losing side, and medals belonging to a Welsh forward who made his debut in the 1935 victory.

Among the items is a previously undocumented Edwardian album of photographs (estimated at £300 – £400), which shows the 1905 ‘Original All Blacks’ on their voyage home aboard the SS Sonoma in early 1906. Captained by Dave Gallaher, the Originals won 34 of their 35 matches. Their only defeat was a 3–0 loss to Wales at Cardiff Arms Park, which remains one of the most celebrated results in Welsh sporting history.

The photographs show the team relaxing on deck on their way home, some in their official New Zealand blazers. Having resurfaced through a dealer in the USA, they offer a rare glimpse of Wales’s great rivals off the field.

Ben Rogers Jones, Auctioneer, Valuer and Partner at Rogers Jones Auctioneers, said: “Every one of these lots comes from a match that still means something to Wales. Those wins over the All Blacks, as well as the near misses, are part of Welsh rugby folklore.

“To bring photographs of the 1905 Originals, a flag signed by both sides at the Arms Park and the medals of a 1935 hero together in one sale, days before New Zealand are back in Cardiff, really does bring the story full circle and reminds us of the long history we have with the All Blacks.”

The sale also includes three medals belonging to Eddie Watkins (1916 – 1995), who played in Wales’s victory over New Zealand in 1935. Watkins won eight caps for Wales before moving to rugby league, joining Wigan for a then-substantial £600 fee. The medals come from his time at Wigan.

Also in the sale is a touch judge flag from Cardiff’s narrow 6–5 defeat to the touring All Blacks in 1963 (£120 – £180), signed by 23 players from both sides. The match was watched by a crowd of 50,000 at the Arms Park, and the signatures include All Blacks greats Brian Lochore, Ken Gray and Chris Laidlaw.

Additionally, there’s an All Blacks jersey belonging to Keith Davis (£600–£800), the New Zealand Maori and All Black half-back of the 1950s. The jersey is said to have been swapped by Welsh Lion Howard Norris on the 1966 British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

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The auction features other highlights, including:

Four caps belonging to Welsh rugby great Jack Bassett (£1,000 – £2,000), the police officer who captained Wales and played in all five Tests of the 1930 British Lions tour of Australia and New Zealand, together with his 1930 Lions tie pin.

Ken Gee’s match-worn 1946 Great Britain rugby league jersey (£800 – £1,500), from the famous “Indomitables” tour of Australia and New Zealand 80 years ago, the first major British sporting tour after the Second World War. It goes under the hammer during the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

A 1941 Air Ministry scramble bell from RAF Wymeswold (£1,500 – £2,000), used to summon fighter pilots when an enemy raid was imminent, going under the hammer just days before Remembrance Sunday.

A suitcase of Elizabeth Taylor’s unwanted clothes (£500 – £800), sent by Richard Burton from Switzerland to his sister Hilda in Port Talbot in 1971, with a letter suggesting she give them to a jumble sale or to “old colliers”.

Ryan Giggs’s signed Puma King boots (£350 – £700), from the collection of the late Alan Brammall, sports therapist to Swansea City and the Football Association of Wales.

“Zoot Suit” by The High Numbers (£750 – £1,000), the 1964 debut single of the band that became The Who, of which only around 1,000 copies were pressed.

The Club House auction will take place at 10am on Thursday 5th November at the Rogers Jones Cardiff saleroom. For more information, visit https://www.rogersjones.co.uk/en/sales/2026/11/5/the-club-house or email [email protected]