£150m needed to tackle shortage of football facilities in Wales

Mark Mansfield

Grassroots football in Wales will require £150 million of investment over the next five years to tackle a growing shortage of pitches and meet record participation levels, according to the Football Association of Wales and the Cymru Football Foundation.

The organisations have unveiled Local Football Facility Plans for all 22 local authority areas, warning that Wales is on course to face a shortfall of 119 artificial grass pitches by 2030 unless significant investment is secured.

The plans identify priority projects across the country, with the long-term ambition of ensuring every community is within a 15-minute drive of a quality football facility by the end of the decade.

More than half of grassroots football clubs in Wales contributed to the plans, representing around 70% of all registered players.

The Football Association of Wales and the Cymru Football Foundation say demand for facilities has risen sharply since 2022.

Registered player numbers have increased by 21% over the period, including a 47% rise in women and girls playing the game, a 36% increase in youth players and a 114% increase in disabled players.

The organisations estimate Wales currently has a shortfall of 51 full-size 3G artificial grass pitches, with that figure expected to rise to 119 within five years if participation continues to grow.

The plans prioritise investment in new 3G pitches, improved natural grass pitches, upgraded changing rooms and clubhouses, and more small-sided community football facilities.

They also seek to improve access to football in deprived communities and among under-represented groups. The plans note that people living in the most deprived areas are 13% less likely to play football than those in more affluent communities, while people living in areas with high ethnic diversity are 6% less likely to participate than the national average.

Since launching in 2022, the Cymru Football Foundation has invested more than £27 million in football facilities across Wales, delivering 46 artificial pitches and more than 60 clubhouses and changing rooms.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said demand for grassroots football had never been higher and investment was needed to ensure facilities kept pace.

“Investing in facilities is essential for the future of the game across Cymru – demand is at an all-time high and these Local Football Facility Plans are our strategy to provide essential positive, safe environments for our grassroots players to thrive.

“We know that these improved facilities will have far-reaching benefits for communities beyond the pitch, supporting positive health and wellbeing, providing an economic boost and encouraging a greater sense of community pride.”

‘Excited’

Cymru Football Foundation director Aled Lewis said the plans would guide future investment in facilities across Wales.

“We’re excited to reveal our Local Football Facility Plans to help shape the future of facility investment across Cymru.

“These plans will shape future conversations and partnerships with football clubs, leagues, Area Associations and local authorities to successfully implement and deliver priority facility projects.”

The plans will be used to prioritise future investment across all 22 local authority areas, although individual projects will depend on funding availability, deliverability and local need.