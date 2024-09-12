Sussex move a step closer to promotion with victory over Glamorgan

Sussex are closing in on a return to Division One of the Vitality County Championship after wrapping up their seventh win of the season with a day to spare against Glamorgan.

Having established a first-innings lead of 305 they bowled Glamorgan out for 218 to win by an innings and 87 runs at Hove.

Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson scored half-centuries but Sussex’s relentless attack kept chipping away. There were three wickets each for Ollie Robinson, Henry Crocombe and off-spinner Jack Carson.

Glamorgan had batted again 305 behind after finally dismissing Sussex for 491 and Jaydev Unadkat made the breakthrough in his first over, Asa Tribe collecting a pair when he under-edged the Indian left-armer.

Crocombe struck in his third over when Billy Root played on and Ingram had moved onto 71 when Carson produced a fine delivery which turned and Ingram got a leading edge to cover.

Sam Northeast became Crocombe’s second victim when he took on a well-directed short ball and picked out James Coles at deep backward square.

Revived

Carlson and Kellaway added 57 but Sussex were revived after a brief stoppage for rain.

In the second over after the resumption Kellaway missed a reverse sweep and Carson struck again in his next over when Carlson was caught at short leg propping forward to a ball which turned sharply.

Robinson was summoned to sweep away the rest of Glamorgan’s resistance, pinning Chris Cooke with his second ball back and bowling James Harris and Andy Gorvin in the space of 17 balls before Crocombe wrapped things up when he plucked out Dan Douthwaite’s middle stump.

Earlier, Tom Clark completed his third first-class hundred before Sussex were bowled out 40 minutes before lunch for 491.

Clark and skipper John Simpson extended their sixth-wicket stand to 213 when Simpson, who had added five runs to his overnight 112, missed a sweep at off-spinner Kellaway.

A sweep off Kellaway for his 11th boundary took Clark to a 220-ball hundred made in four-and-a-half hours and he finished unbeaten on 112 while Kellaway completed a maiden five-for in only his fourth first-class match when Robinson missed a paddle sweep.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

