Welsh hopes high as rallying returns to mid Wales

The return of rallying to mid Wales’ towns and villages is set for next weekend (September 5-7), with two-time winner Osian Pryce hoping to make it three.

The JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion will host the penultimate rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship and the Probite British Rally Championship.

Rali Ceredigion celebrates its fifth running and brings together 106 competing crews from across the continent for the three-day contest, which is the biggest in the British Isles.

The Mid Wales event could crown champions on Sunday afternoon, but before then competitors will face 10 closed-road stages in the countryside of Ceredigion and Powys.

There’s also two high-speed tests in Aberystwyth town centre on Friday and Saturday evening.

Battle

The FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) fight will pit Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 drivers Miko Marczyk from Poland and Italian Andrea Mabellini against each other. The pair are separated by just 11 points before the UK round.

When dropped scores are taken into account the contest is even closer, with Mabellini leading Marczyk by just two points, making Ceredigion an important stage.

The Irishman Jon Armstrong currently sits third in the championship in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 after scoring his second podium of the season in the Czech Republic.

British driver Max McRae in a Citroen C3 Rally2 is number six with recently crowned Irish Tarmac champion Callum Devine (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) in seventh.

Local interest will focus on the return of two-time Rali Ceredigion winner Osian Pryce. The Welshman has now acquainted himself with his new Hyundai i20 Rally2 and with no pressure to score points for a championship, the Machynlleth man will be going for the Ceredigion hat-trick.

Fellow countryman Meirion Evans is another tipped for great things on home soil as the Lampeter driver, in his Toyota Yaris Rally2, is on for an overall podium as well as the BRC win to help bolster his British Championship aspirations.

With points and a half on offer for this round, it will Evans against his teammate William Creighton. However, if Irishman Creighton wins the BRC section in Ceredigion, he could be crowned British champion in Aberystwyth.

Others to watch include Garry Pearson and 2024 Junior WRC Romet Jürgenson who has enjoyed a great debut season in Britain’s the rallying series.

Rallying talent

Following the International field will be the hotly-contested national rally.

Jerseyman Sam Touzel heads the entry in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 and will be seeking the win following his 2025 National Asphalt Championship title. Alan Carmichael (Hyundai i20 Rally2) and Dylan Davies (Skoda Fabia R5) will be hot on his heels.

Meanwhile, the battle for two-wheel-drive honours includes Welsh aces John Dalton (Darrian T90), Kevin Davies (Ford Escort Mk2) and Huw James (Fiat 131 Abarth), to name but a few.

Fans will get a chance to meet the top drivers and cars at the Rali Show and autograph session, which run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Aberystwyth Bandstand before the Ceremonial Start on Friday.

The weekend’s action kicks off with the popular Aberystwyth street stage at 5.10pm on Friday, which features a range of spectating options for locals, before they tackle 126km of closed-road stages on Saturday.

The three-stage loop includes the new Cwm Elan test which takes crews through the iconic Elan Valley followed by the lengthy 33km-Y Diafol stage, which includes the Devil’s Staircase and then the all-new Mydroilyn stage.

Sunday offers two passes over two stages including the annual race through Nant y Moch before finishing with the Mynydd Bach Power Stage.

Motivated

ERC championship leader Miko Marczyk said: “To fight for the title it’s necessary to fight for the win in each race. I am ready for good competition and I would really like to show the potential of our driving in Wales. I am motivated, it’s the moment of the season where it will be necessary to take more risks. I will fight to the end.”

Osian Pryce, 2019 and 2023 Rali Ceredigion winner, said: “We are really looking forward to the event, some new challenging stages await along with some Rali Ceredigion classics.

“After our shakedown on the Ulster Rally, I feel a lot more confident, having made good progress with the car – gelling with it quite quickly. I’m really looking forward to seeing the atmosphere in Aberystwyth and starting my home event with the support of sponsors, friends and family.”

National Rally top seed Sam Touzel said: “This rally has some of the best stages and best scenery I have ever seen. The stages are world-class – they have everything, fast, technical, demanding and always a few surprises.

“The atmosphere is great, the whole area comes alive and taking the rally into the town is always a buzz. I am looking for points in the BRC Open championship, but most importantly, create great memories with the team, soak it all in and enjoy every stage and every moment of this great event.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

