A familiar story as toothless Cardiff fall to defeat at Blackburn

Press Association Sport Staff

It was a familiar tale for Cardiff City’s impressive away following, who saw their side dominate possession but fail to make chances count at Ewood Park.

Blackburn meanwhile made it back-to-back home wins with a battling 2-1 victory over the Bluebirds.

Tony Mowbray’s side were ruthless in front of goal in the first half with two chances yielding two goals against a team enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

Andri Gudjohnsen gave Rovers the lead with a composed finish just before the half hour and Todd Cantwell doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with a shot that Bluebirds goalkeeper Nathan Trott will be disappointed not to have saved.

The visitors got a foothold back in just after the break through Callum Robinson’s first of the campaign but, despite failing to notch a third, Blackburn created enough to do so and deservedly held on to move into the top half of the table.

The game settled into the expected pattern with Cardiff enjoying possession and Blackburn hoping to press a mistake.

After an uneventful opening, that approach paid dividends in the 28th minute when the visitors lost the ball and a through ball to Cantwell was cleared into the path of Gudjohnsen 12 yards out who coolly lashed home his fourth league goal of the season.

Rovers clinically doubled that advantage 10 minutes later when Dapo Afolayan’s incisive ball set Ryoya Morishita free on the right and he delivered a low cross for Cantwell whose first-time shot squirmed in despite Trott getting a hand on it.

The Bluebirds needed inspiration and got it in the 53rd minute when Jack Moylan skilfully picked up the loose ball in midfield and charged beyond Sean McLoughlin before squaring for Robinson to slot into the bottom left corner.

It created a chaotic last half hour with chances at both ends. Substitute Jayden Fevrier went agonisingly close in the 64th minute with his first contribution after latching on to Cantwell’s pass and rounding Trott but Dylan Lawlor got back to clear.

At the other end, a poor pass allowed Chris Willock to race forward but his weight of pass deserted him when a stronger ball would have put Robinson in.

Fevrier then saw a shot saved by the legs of Trott and from the corner, the Cardiff keeper produced a stunning reflex stop to parry away McLoughlin’s near-post header.

Cardiff’s best hope lay with Moylan and he danced inside from the left in the 76th minute only to see his goalbound shot deflected wide by Hayden Carter.

The returning Augustus Kargbo almost made the game safe 10 minutes from the end but Trott’s outstretched leg diverted his rasping shot away.

Trott palmed away a rising Cantwell effort in stoppage time before Cardiff substitute Isaak Davies headed over in the dying seconds, extinguishing their hopes of an equaliser.

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