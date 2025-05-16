A feast of Welsh sport on S4C this weekend

From key URC clashes to a European play-off final and the Super Rygbi Cymru final, there’s something for every sports fan on S4C – the Home of Welsh Sport – this weekend.

The Vodacom Bulls take on the Dragons, followed by the Emirates Lions v Ospreys and Sharks v Scarlets. All three matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

The action begins on Saturday 17 May in South Africa, where Clwb Rygbi will have live coverage of three URC Round 18 matches, with teams aiming to secure their spots in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Live coverage

On Sunday 18 May, football takes centre stage with Sgorio’s live coverage of the JD Cymru Premier European play-off final. Caernarfon are aiming to reach the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League for the second year running as they face Haverfordwest, who finished third in the regular season. The match will be available on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Also on Sunday, Clwb Rygbi returns with live coverage of the Super Rygbi Cymru final as Ebbw Vale and Newport go head-to-head for this year’s title. Watch on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and on the S4C Chwaraeon Facebook and YouTube platforms.

English language commentary is available on every live game over the weekend.

On Monday 20 May, the weekend wraps up with highlights from the WRC Rally Portugal on Ralio+.

And as the countdown to UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 continues, Wales will play their opening match in just 50 days’ time. S4C will broadcast every Wales game live throughout the tournament this summer.

With exclusive coverage and expert commentary, S4C remains a key destination for sport in Wales.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday 17 May

Clwb Rygbi: Vodacom Bulls v Dragons, 14:00

Clwb Rygbi: Emirates Lions v Ospreys, 16:15

Clwb Rygbi: Sharks v Scarlets, 18:30

Sunday 18 May:

Clwb Rygbi: Ebbw Vale v Newport (Super Rygbi Cymru Final), 14:30

Sgorio: Haverfordwest v Caernarfon (JD Cymru Premier European play-off final), 17:10

Monday 19 May: