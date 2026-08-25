A giant of a man in every way: Tributes pour in for Rugby league great Sir Billy Boston

Mark Staniforth, Press Association

Prime Minister Andy Burnham led the tributes to Sir Billy Boston, rugby league’s first knight, who has died at the age of 92.

Burnham, an avid follower of the sport, said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Boston’s death, just four days after the funeral of his wife, Lady Joan.

Burnham wrote on X: “Heartbroken to hear my friend Sir Billy Boston has died.

“Billy was one of the greatest rugby league players of all time but also one of the kindest and most down-to-earth people you could ever wish to meet.

“He always had time for people and gave so much to back to his adopted home, Wigan.

“I will miss him greatly and am thinking today of Billy’s family, still grieving the recent loss of his beloved wife Joan.

“A giant of a man in every way. Thank you, Billy, and rest in peace.”

Born in Cardiff, Boston grew up playing rugby union before switching codes to sign for Wigan in 1953 at the age of 19. He went on to score 478 tries in 488 appearances for the club during the 1950s and 1960s.

He received a knighthood from King Charles at Buckingham Palace in June 2025, becoming the first rugby league player to receive the honour in the sport’s 130-year history.

Wigan have indicated they will pay tribute to Boston prior to their next Betfred Super League match against Hull KR on Thursday.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “We send our deepest condolences to Sir Billy’s family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Billy Boston is woven into the fabric of this club. Every day we walk through the doors, we’re reminded that we have a responsibility to represent all those who have gone before us and made Wigan Warriors what is is today. Billy stands at the very top of that history.

“Those fortunate enough to have seen him play tell me he was simply the greatest. His achievements, the man he was and the standards he set will continue to inspire everyone who pulls on this shirt.

“His legacy goes far beyond records and trophies. His impact on Wigan, on rugby league and on the wider sporting world was recognised at the very highest level. We will do everything we can to honour his memory by representing this club with the pride, humility and excellence that he embodied.

“Sir Billy Boston will always be one of Wigan Warriors’ greatest sons, and he will never be forgotten.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, which confirmed Boston’s death in a statement on Tuesday morning, called him “one of the best loved and most iconic figures in the history of Welsh sport”.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy, who represents the Wigan constituency, said she was “absolutely devastated” and described Boston as “the greatest rugby league player of all time”.

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