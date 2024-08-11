Emma Finucane completes a hat-trick of Olympic medals

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Olympics as she took bronze in the individual sprint on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Carmarthen was already the reigning world champion in the event.

She needed only two races to beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw to the bronze medal in a best-of-three format.

Finucane was part of the British team sprint squad that won gold on Monday and then followed it up with keirin bronze on Thursday. Back in 1964, Mary Rand won a gold, silver and a bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews stormed to gold, comfortably beating Lea Friedrich in the final after seeing off Finucane in the semi-finals.

