A night to forget for 10-man Newport in heavy defeat to Accrington

Newport had a man sent off and saw their hard work undone in a 4-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

Stanley were ahead inside two minutes as Alex Henderson fired into the bottom corner.

Christian Fuchs’ County, who climbed off the bottom with a fine win over Chesterfield on Saturday, fought back to level 10 minutes before the break as Harrison Biggins crossed for Nathan Opoku to head home from close range.

But the visitors took advantage of a poor Ryan Delaney clearance to restore their through Isaac Sinclair in the 51st minute.

And County’s hopes of mounting another comeback were all but ended in the 69th minute as Opoku turned from hero to villain when he picked up his second yellow card in the space of four minutes for a high studs-up challenge on Farrend Rawson.

Paddy Madden made certain of the three points with a ruthless finish after 82 minutes and a deflected effort from Isaac Heath made it four in stoppage-time.