Aaron Collins punishes former club as early goal gives MK Dons win over Newport

Aaron Collins was the match winner as MK Dons beat Newport 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The former Newport academy graduate’s goal in the opening minute won the match for the Dons, despite Callum Paterson’s penalty miss.

Victory means the Dons sit one point from the automatic promotion spots in League Two while Newport remain in the relegation zone.

The hosts took the lead in the first minute. Newport goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s clearance went straight to Collins, who duly rolled the ball home against his hometown club.

Wright later made fine stops to deny efforts by Marvin Ekpiteta and Paterson.

The Dons missed a penalty just after the hour. After Wright saved Paterson’s shot, the Newport keeper brought Paterson down, but then saved the Scotland international’s penalty.

Newport spent much of the game on the backfoot but came close to an equaliser when Harrison Biggins blazed over from close range.

Curtis Nelson nearly scored an own goal before substitute Nathaniel Opoku fired wide in stoppage time as the Exiles ran out of time to find an equaliser.