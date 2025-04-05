Aaron Hayden goal sees struggling Carlisle come from behind to beat Newport

A brace from Georgie Kelly and a late goal from Aaron Hayden saw relegation-threatened Carlisle come from behind to secure a 3-2 win against Newport.

Newport stunned the hosts with a double salvo through a tidy finish from Kieron Evans and a stunner from Bobby Kamwa, but the visitors were soon pegged back by Kelly’s first goal for Carlisle.

Kelly then tapped home on the hour mark to bring his side level and Hayden completed the turnaround in the 84th minute to give the hosts a glimmer of hope in their battle to stay in the Football League.

Newport took the lead through Evans in the 26th minute as he was played through on goal by Kamwa and he made no mistake with a composed finish.

In the blink of an eye Kamwa doubled his side’s lead in the 28th minute as his stunning long-range strike sailed past Gabe Breeze into the Carlisle net.

However, the Blues hit back in the 33rd minute after Stephen Wearne threaded a nice ball through to Kelly, who calmly slotted home.

Kelly then scored his second of the day to get his side level as he tapped home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Carlisle then had a huge chance to take the lead following another goalmouth scramble, but substitute Matty Dennis could not tap home from close range.

The Blues almost got the winner through Joe Hugill’s free-kick which hit a post, but Callum Whelan put the ball back into the box and Hayden was there to sweep home and secure three vital points for his side.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

