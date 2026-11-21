Press Association Sport Staff

Aaron Lewis scored twice as Newport piled the pressure on Swindon manager Ian Holloway with a 2-0 win at Rodney Parade.

The former Mansfield man, who returned to Newport in September, scored his first goals in a County shirt since November 2022 as the Welsh side maintained their unbeaten home league record this season.

The first came in the sixth minute as Lewis reacted quickest when Kion Etete’s shot was blocked and poked in the loose ball with his studs from close range.

The second, 12 minutes later, started with a Cameron Norman free-kick into the area, which was headed back across goal. Lewis was again in the right place and, after his first effort was blocked, he fired in at the second attempt.

Joel McGregor headed onto the bar before half-time and Aaron Drinan went close just after the break, but County held on comfortably enough to inflict a 10th defeat in the last 15 games in all competitions on Holloway’s men.