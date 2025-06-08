Aaron Ramsey agrees deal with Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has agreed a deal to sign for Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional, the PA news agency understands.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder would become the first high-profile British player to play in the Mexican league should the formalities of the move be completed.

Ramsey was appointed Cardiff interim manager for the final three games of the Sky Bet Championship season after the club sacked Omer Riza.

Relegated

The 34-year-old was unable to prevent Cardiff from being relegated to the third tier, but reports had linked him to taking over the Bluebirds on a full-time basis this summer.

Ramsey has made it clear he wants to continue his playing career and lead Wales at the World Cup next summer.

“There’s a lot to play for and that World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled,” Ramseysaid in April.

Ramsey returned to his boyhood club Cardiff in 2023, but injuries have restricted his game time and he is currently recovering from hamstring surgery.

Club Universidad Nacional, known as Pumas UNAM, finished sixth in the 2024-25 Mexican standings and qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

