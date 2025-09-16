Aaron Ramsey announced as Cymru Football Foundation ambassador

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been unveiled as an ambassador for the Cymru Football Foundation as the charity announced it has passed £20m in investment for grassroots football facilities since its launch in 2022.

The Foundation, set up by the Football Association of Wales, has supported more than 200 clubs and helped improve facilities ranging from all-weather pitches to changing rooms.

An estimated 35,000 players have already benefited from the investment.

The charity has prioritised funding in areas where participation is lowest and facilities are most limited, with more than £8.5m has been directed into deprived communities, leading to a 93% increase in pitch use and a near-doubling of football participation rates.

Afon Taf High School in Troedyrhiw is among the projects to benefit, receiving nearly £500,000 for a new full-sized 3G pitch.

Women and girls’ football has also been a focus, with £8m invested to improve access, resulting in a 56% increase in opportunities to play football.

Artificial pitches

According to a recent survey, over half of grassroots players and coaches said access to artificial pitches remained difficult, leaving whole communities without the chance to play during poor weather.

The Foundation hopes that its programme of upgrades will unlock more than £100m worth of health, education and economic benefits for communities across Wales in the coming years.

Speaking for the first time in his new role, Ramsey said joining the Foundation reflected his passion for ensuring opportunities for the next generation.

Pride

“It’s brought me so much pride representing Cymru at three major tournaments including the World Cup during my career and seeing the impact it’s made to football at home,” he said.

“To continue this success, having the right facilities is so important – I recognised this as a player growing up, but also now with my children playing grassroots football. That’s why I’m so excited to support the Cymru Football Foundation and their ambitions to make sure all communities have access to inspirational and fit-for-future facilities.”

Aled Lewis, director of the Cymru Football Foundation, added: “We’re elated to have passed the £20m mark.

“But this is only one of many milestones to come if we’re to achieve our aim of ensuring high-quality facilities are available across Cymru. Having Aaron on board is a huge boost to that ambition.”