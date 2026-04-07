Aaron Ramsey calls time on his football career

The midfielder, who spent over a decade with Arsenal before stints with the likes of Juventus, Nice and Cardiff, has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas at the end of last year.

Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Having won the last of his 86 caps for the national side in 2024, due to a combination of injuries and limited game time, he was overlooked for Wales’ recent World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Defeat in that game ended his hopes of a grand finale on the biggest stage and he has now confirmed the end of his playing days.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football,” he wrote in posts on Instagram and X.

“It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you. Diolch.”

Adding a tribute to those who have overseen his domestic career – which started with his senior debut at just 16 for Cardiff – he said: “Thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.”

Ramsey was a cornerstone of Wales’ historic run to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016, earning a place in UEFA’s team of the tournament and also featured in the next edition in 2021 as well as the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking ahead of what was his last international appearance, against Montenegro, boss Craig Bellamy said: “We’re talking about one of the best players to ever play for Wales.

“We’re talking about a player who’s represented Arsenal and won cups, he’s been at Juventus and Nice. What he brings into the squad with young players – they’re aspiring to be that.”

But Bellamy foreshadowed Ramsey’s departure when he overlooked him from the recent World Cup play-off clash, explaining: “He hasn’t played competitive football in seven months. He’s not at a club. It’s a situation I’m sure which will resolve itself.”

Ramsey bows out with a trophy collection boasting three FA Cups, a Serie A title and two Italian cups, a Scottish Cup with Rangers and two runners-up medals in the Europa League.