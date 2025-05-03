Aaron Ramsey keeping options open after interim spell at Cardiff ends in defeat

Aaron Ramsey was keeping his options open after Cardiff turned in a spirited performance before losing 4-2 at Norwich in their final Championship clash of the season.

The already-relegated Bluebirds were 3-0 behind and down to 10 men after just 23 minutes but battled after that to come away with their pride intact.

It was Ramsey’s third game as interim head coach and the Welsh international is not ruling out going for the job on a full-time basis.

“I am a Cardiff fan and know what they have been going through and the questions they have been asking,” he said.

“I am open to help realign things here.

“I have loved every minute of it, and in the three games I think we have given the supporters something to buy into.

“It’s given me something to think about, that’s for sure.

“There will be a few meetings going forward, and at some stage there obviously needs to be some clarity. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Norwich scored three times in 10 first-half minutes to take control.

Marcelino Nunez side-footed home a Jack Stacey cross to open the scoring before curling in a glorious 25-yard free-kick after Josh Sargent had been pulled back by Calum Chambers.

The Bluebirds’ defender was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, and when Borja Sainz steered home his 19th of the season a rout looked on the cards.

But Cardiff kept battling and Danish striker Yousef Salech scored two second-half goals either side of a thumping Shane Duffy header.

Ramsey added: “We started really well but then switched off and got punished. A couple of minutes later it’s 2-0 and we are down to 10 men against a top-six (level) team who have probably underachieved for the past two seasons.

“After that I was proud of our efforts.”

Norwich’s interim coach Jack Wilshere, like his former Arsenal teammate Ramsey, is interested in making his temporary role a permanent one.

“I feel like I am ready to make an impact at this level. I didn’t want to leave Arsenal until I thought that was the case,” he said.

“I don’t know what the process is (for appointing a new coach) but I guess over the next few days I will find out.

“I have really enjoyed the last two games, the challenge of it, having a bit of pressure on you.

“The staff and players have really helped me and we have finished the season on a positive note.”

Norwich ended a six-match winless run and ended the campaign in 13th.

Wilshere added: “Getting a win in front of our own fans was important and overall I thought it was a good day for us.

“Once we settled into our rhythm I thought we looked really dangerous.”

