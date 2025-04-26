Aaron Ramsey left ‘gutted’ after Cardiff relegated from Championship

Phil Blanche, PA

Interim manager Aaron Ramsey said he was “gutted” over Cardiff’s relegation from the Championship as the “miracle ending” he craved at his boyhood club turned to disaster.

Ramsey, the Wales captain currently sidelined by injury, returned to his first club two summers ago after playing for Arsenal and Juventus and spoke about helping Cardiff back to the Premier League.

But Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to West Brom confirmed Cardiff will spend next season in the third tier of English football for the first time since 2003.

“I’m gutted. I’m a fan as well and sad to see this club going down,” said Ramsey, who was put in caretaker charge with three games left following the sacking of Omer Riza.

“The fans have had a difficult time this season and I really feel for them. I know how they’re feeling.

“But also I want to say I’m proud of the last couple of performances. The level of effort the players have put in and the information they’ve taken on was evident.”

Riza himself only took charge in September after Cardiff had picked up one point from their first seven games under Erol Bulut.

Cardiff were playing Premier League football in 2019, but Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan’s turbulent 15-year ownership of the club has seen 16 different managers, including caretaker appointments, and eight in the last four years.

Asked where the season had gone wrong, Ramsey said: “I don’t know. We need to have a bit of time to think and reflect on that.

“From the last couple of weeks, giving these boys the opportunity they deserve, that belief and new ideas.

“It’s pretty evident these boys and the performances they’re capable of doing.”

Whether 34-year-old Ramsey, who has a 12-month option on his two-year contract, remains a Cardiff player in League One remains to be seen.

He said: “I wanted to come back and help the team on the field. That hasn’t materialised how we wanted.

“Game time, minutes on the pitch has not been great. It’s been very frustrating because this club means a lot to me and I wanted to help them as much as I could.

“That’s why I put myself forward and took over at the end for the last few games because I felt I could have an impact and hopefully have that miracle ending.”

Interim West Brom boss James Morrison was in charge for the first time after Tony Mowbray was sacked on Monday.

“I was pleased with the backline who defended well and put their bodies on the lines,” said Morrison after Albion’s wafer-thin play-off hopes were finally ended.

“But I’m frustrated with that last bit. Feels that’s the story of our season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

