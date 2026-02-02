Aaron Ramsey won’t be rushed into decision on Wales future – Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy says he will not push Aaron Ramsey into a decision over his future with Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final less than two months away.

Wales captain Ramsey has not played since September 28, the final match of a six-game spell for Mexican club Pumas UNAM with the 35-year-old saying he was “surprised” and “disappointed” his contract was terminated in October.

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder trained at the Football Association of Wales headquarters on the outskirts of Cardiff on his return home and was in the dugout when Wales thrashed North Macedonia 7-1 in a World Cup qualifier in November.

Ramsey went to Mexico to keep alive his hopes of playing at the World Cup this summer, but has yet to find a new club and spent last weekend playing golf at the Reignwood Icons of Football event in Bangkok with former footballers.

“I think we have to be really respectful of this, I think we need to respect our athletes, our Welsh ones we cherish,” Wales manager Bellamy said regarding speculation Ramsey may soon retire from football.

“What you’ve done for us, what memories you’ve been able to give us, whatever time you need we’ll give you, we aren’t pushing you.

“We’re not like other people, we take care of our own. We look after our own and whatever decision they choose, we back you no matter what.”

Bellamy said he has not spoken to Ramsey over his future, despite the World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff being just over 50 days away.

Duty

“I feel it’s my duty to allow him the time,” Bellamy said at Wrexham’s Wynnstay Arms 150 years to the day that the Football Association of Wales was formed at the hotel.

“This is a decision that he makes, when you’ve been as good as he has for us and in general, this is his decision.

“If he feels he’s ready to go and he wants to keep going, we go and we’ll see where you are and then we’ll come to that decision.

“If you feel it’s the end of the day and it’s not for you, tell me where you want your statue.”

Bellamy suggested Ben Davies will miss the play-offs – Wales will play Italy or Northern Ireland in the final on March 31 if they beat Bosnia – but has refused to rule the Tottenham defender out of the World Cup should the Dragons qualify.

Davies has undergone two operations on a broken ankle suffered against West Ham last month.

Bellamy said: “If Spurs say he’s out until April what do you reckon (for the play-offs)? I’ve spoken to him, but I believe you’re ready when you’re ready.

“From my own experience of being injured, especially long-term ones, there’s no real date on it.

“Your body’s going to recover the way it recovers when it’s ready.”