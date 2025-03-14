Aaron Wainwright determined to end Matt Sherratt’s Wales spell on a high

Aaron Wainwright says Wales want to end Matt Sherratt’s short-term stint as boss “on a high” against Guinness Six Nations title chasers England.

Wales will end England’s hopes of Six Nations silverware if they triumph at the Principality Stadium on Saturday in Sherratt’s final game as interim head coach since Warren Gatland departed.

A bonus-point France victory over Scotland will guarantee Les Bleus finish top of the table, but England are firmly in the mix following three successive home wins.

Wales’ primary aim is to avoid the wooden spoon for a second season on the bounce, while also ending a 16-Test losing run that began with a 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat against Argentina.

World Cup warm-up

They are without a Six Nations victory for two years, and the last time they won a Test match in Cardiff was 19 months ago when Wainwright and company toppled England during the World Cup warm-ups.

The Welsh capital has not been a happy hunting ground for England on a number of occasions, with Wainwright recalling a 2019 success when Wales captured their last Grand Slam.

“It was one of the best days I have had in a Welsh jersey,” back-row forward Wainwright said.

“Any time I speak about the atmosphere at the Principality Stadium, that is up there with the loudest I have ever heard it.

“The Ireland game at home (this season), is the closest it has been to that for a while. If the fans can deliver something like that, it gives that energy and edge and will definitely spur us on.

“The occasion takes care of itself. Wales-England at the Principality is massive. For us, we spoke a bit about ending these three games that ‘Jockey’ (Sherratt) has come in on on a high.

“I think the impact that him and TR (skills coach T. Rhys Thomas) have had on the group as been huge. Just to be able to put out on the pitch what they have implemented over the last couple of weeks, if we can do that then we will be able to put a good performance in.”

Jac Morgan

Wales skipper Jac Morgan echoed Wainwright’s words after leading his squad through the captain’s run at the stadium on Friday.

“We are thankful for everything Matt has done. He’s been great since coming in with the boys, giving them energy and his attacking structure and everything like that,” Morgan said.

“He has given the boys a little bit of confidence, and we just want to put in a good performance for him tomorrow. I am thankful for everything he has done for us over the last couple of weeks.”

Wales have beaten England in exactly half of their 12 Six Nations meetings on home soil, and Sherratt has no doubt what such a result would mean for Welsh rugby.

“It would be brilliant. I would love to sign off (with a win), not for me but for the players and staff who have been here for a long time,” Sherratt said.

“There will be emotion on Saturday. It is getting that balance. If that win comes, it would give everyone a massive lift, especially against England at home.”

