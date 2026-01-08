Aaron Wainwright switch to Leicester confirmed.

Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright will join Leicester from the Dragons at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 129 appearance for the Welsh region after coming through the club’s academy.

Wainwright, who made his Test debut in 2018, has 62 international caps and was part of the Six Nations Grand Slam winning team in 2019.

Dragons said they “tried everything to retain” Wainwright’s services and offered “financial terms that surpassed all others”.

Wainwright told Leicester’s website: “It was a little bit surreal when I was told of Tigers’ interest.

“I’ve watched the club and I’ve seen how competitive and physical Tigers are, and I’m buzzing to be a part of that.”

He joins fellow Wales back-rowers Olly Cracknell and Tommy Reffell at Leicester.

Tigers head coach Geoff Parling says he is “really excited” to be adding Wainwright to his side.

“He’s an outstanding back-rower that has shown that he can consistently perform for both club and country,” Parling told the club website.