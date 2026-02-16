Aaron Wainwright: Wales are putting building blocks in place despite tough run

Aaron Wainwright insists Wales are putting “building blocks” in place despite their horrendous run of results.

Wales suffered a 13th straight Six Nations loss to France in Cardiff on Sunday and a 23rd loss in 25 Test matches as Les Bleus romped to a 54-12 victory.

The France defeat attracted 57,744 fans – the smallest crowd for a Six Nations fixture at Principality Stadium – and Wales next host Scotland who are buoyed by beating England in Edinburgh.

“We spoke in the changing room afterwards, just what a great chance it’s going to be for us to come out here next week and deliver something better,” Dragons back-rower Wainwright said.

“If we can look to the future, look to next week and start to put those building blocks in place, the bigger picture will take care of itself.”

Wales lost their Championship opener 48-7 to England and have now conceded 42 tries in Steve Tandy’s six games in charge, with the only victory coming against Japan in the autumn.

Wainwright said: “It’s obviously tough, first two games of the championship, tough scorelines.

“We spoke after the game just about the bigger picture and the journey that we’re going on as a team.

“Just to try and concentrate on that, take the learnings from each game.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks, later down the line, we can look back on these results and performances and think how far we’ve come.

“I think we were quite tight in defence at times, a couple of times they were going passes off 10 or off nine quite wide and they were getting around us, so I think we just weren’t fanning out enough in (defence).

“I think they caught us there and once they get that, being able to go into their offloading there.

“It’s quite hard to get it back under control. That’s when they come into their own, so it was tough to deal with.”