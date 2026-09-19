Accrington and Newport held to frustrating stalemate in goalless draw

Press Association Sport Reporters

Accrington Stanley and Newport County battled out a 0-0 draw with both sides still looking for their second win of the campaign.

Chances were at a premium with Stanley defending an unbeaten record at home so far in this campaign while the Exiles were looking for their first win on their travels.

Newport goalkeeper Jordan Wright was first in action after eight minutes pulling off a superb double save to keep out Tyler Walton and pushing away top scorer Charlie Caton’s follow-up.

The Exiles grew into the game with their best first-half chance after 35 minutes, Stanley goalkeeper Louie Moulden diving low to keep out Matty Jacob’s strike.

After the break, it was a tight affair, going from end-to-end without either goalkeeper being overly tested.

Christian Doidge headed wide while Kieron Evans rifled over before Jacob’s long-range hit in the 86th minute was pushed away by Moulden.

At the other end, Stefan Mols had an on-target effort blocked while neither Joe Anderson nor Donald Love could find the target with strikes.

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