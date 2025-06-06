ACL injury rules defender Mayzee Davies out of Euros

Wales defender Mayzee Davies will miss the Women’s European Championship after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 18-year-old Manchester City player fell awkwardly just four minutes into Wales’ 1-0 Nations League defeat in Denmark on May 30.

ACL

“Unfortunately Mayzee Davies suffered a rupture to her ACL during the international window and will miss out on this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO tournament,” the Football Association of Wales said.

“The thoughts of everyone involved with the team are with Mayzee and the FAW will offer their full support alongside Manchester City Women during the recovery.

“Brysia wella (get well soon) Mayzee.”

Manchester City said: “We can confirm that Mayzee Davies has suffered a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament.

“Everyone at City would like to wish Mayzee the very best in her recovery.”

Davies was winning her sixth cap in Denmark having made her Wales debut against Kosovo in April 2024.

Wales start their Euro 2025 campaign against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5 before meeting France and defending champions England.

