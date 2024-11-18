Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Adam Beard ruled out of Wales’ clash with South Africa due to knee injury

18 Nov 2024 1 minute read
Wales’ Adam Beard jumps for the ball image by Adam Davey, PA Images

Adam Beard has been ruled out of the Wales squad for Saturday’s match against South Africa due to injury.

The experienced second row picked up a knee injury just seven minutes into last weekend’s heavy defeat to Australia.

It is a further blow to Wales as they bid to end their 11-match losing run against the Springboks, with Tomos Williams and Mason Grady already ruled out.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.