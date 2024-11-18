Adam Beard ruled out of Wales’ clash with South Africa due to knee injury
Adam Beard has been ruled out of the Wales squad for Saturday’s match against South Africa due to injury.
The experienced second row picked up a knee injury just seven minutes into last weekend’s heavy defeat to Australia.
It is a further blow to Wales as they bid to end their 11-match losing run against the Springboks, with Tomos Williams and Mason Grady already ruled out.
