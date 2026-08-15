Adam Idah comes off the bench to snatch Swansea victory at Stoke

Nation.Cymru staff

Super-sub Adam Idah snatched the winner with his first touch of the game as Swansea bravely battled back from a goal down to stun Stoke 2-1.

The Republic of Ireland international had been on the pitch for barely a minute when he scored in the 66th minute as the Swans claimed their first win at the bet365 Stadium for over five years.

Defeat was a bitter bill to swallow for the Potters, especially after Eric Bocat had fired them into a 10th-minute lead.

The defender grabbed his first goal for the club on his 60th league appearance with a deflected left-foot strike.

But Nigeria international midfielder Joseph Opoku snatched a 23rd-minute equaliser for the Swans, powering in with a sweet right-foot shot after some poor defending.

And the hosts’ frustrating afternoon went from bad to worse when Idah won it with a smart close-range finish after more questionable defending.

The home side made the best possible start when left-back Bocat fired them ahead.

Svante Ingelsson whipped the ball in from the left wing, Tomas Rigo collected and teed up Bocat who, having turned his marker, unleashed a left-foot shot which was deflected over goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and into the far corner.

But it was not long before the visitors were back on level terms when Opoku took advantage of sloppy defending by the Potters.

Moussa Yeo crossed from the left, Zan Vipotnik got an important flick-on and there was Opoku, unmarked at the back post, to fire home with ease.

Goalscorer Boucat was nowhere to be seen as the 21-year-old summer signing gladly notched his first goal for his new club.

Seven minutes before the break Bosun Lawal attacked a ball at the back post but his header flew high and wide.

Stoke boss Mark Robins made a change at the break with Maksym Talovierov brought on to replace Lawal.

And the hosts started brightly and came within a whisker of scoring a second, but an alert Vigouroux thwarted them with a brilliant save.

Sorba Thomas weaved his way into the box and looked certain to score, but Vigouroux tipped his thunderbolt shot over the crossbar.

That save proved hugely important as the Swans broke on the counter-attack and Idah slotted home with his first touch.

Josh Tymon’s cross evaded everyone as the hosts were again caught sleeping and Idah gleefully netted his first goal of the season.

Bocat had a chance to level with six minutes remaining, but his low left-foot drive was saved well by Vigouroux at his near post.

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