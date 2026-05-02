Adam Idah off the bench and at the double as Swansea see off Charlton

Adam Idah came off the bench to score twice as Swansea ended their season with a 3-1 win at home to Charlton.

The Republic of Ireland international was introduced in the 65th minute and then struck twice in nine minutes, either side of a Miles Leaburn equaliser for Charlton.

Fellow substitute Leo Walta scored a stunning free-kick in the 88th minute – his first goal for the club – as the Swans confirmed an 11th-placed finish for the second consecutive season, but with three more points than last term.

Defeat saw Charlton finish the campaign with just one victory in their last nine games, but 19th place in the second tier – after promotion from League One last season – is their highest finish for 11 years.

Neither side had anything to play for on the final day and that showed in the early exchanges, which were pedestrian and low in intensity.

The game might prove the last in a Swansea shirt for striker Zan Vipotnik, whose 23 league goals have made him the Championship’s leading scorer and attracted plenty of interest from clubs around Europe.

The Slovenian only had one decent opportunity to add to tally before the break, when Josh Key cut the ball back from the right flank midway through the half.

It looked the kind of chance Vipotnik has been knocking in all season, but his shot lacked power and Charton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was able to palm the ball away.

Swansea had already put the ball in the net by that stage, but Josh Tymon’s effort – calmly stroked past Kaminski after a sharp pass from Ben Cabango – was ruled out for offside.

Charlton were subdued for most of the first half, but might have taken the lead with a rare attack after half-an-hour.

A cross from the right by Lloyd Jones was headed across goal by Harry Clarke, but Harvey Knibbs was unable to get force on the decisive touch and then a follow-up by Lyndon Dykes was blocked.

It remained goalless until half-time, but at least Swansea did their best to inject some energy into the game at the start of the second period.

Impetus

As the Swans pressed hard for the opening goal, Kaminski looked as though he was about to be beaten, only for Jones to divert away an effort from Liam Cullen.

But the home side had to wait until the 74th minute for their opener after they sent on Idah for Cullen.

A spell of more pressure around the Charlton penalty area ended with Key crossing for Idah to thump a low, first-time shot past Kaminski from 12 yards.

Within five minutes Charlton were back on level terms when Swansea’s defenders switched off at a corner and Leaburn powered home a firm header from Sonny Carey’s cross.

But Swansea regained their attacking impetus and, when Thomas Woodward crossed from the left, Idah’s ferocious shot deflected off MacAulay Gillesphey to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute.

There was still time for Walta to add a sublime third.

The Finland international curled home a superb free-kick in the 88th minute to seal the points.