Adam Idah wants to be ‘main man’ at Swansea after leaving Celtic

Adam Idah revealed the chance to be the “main man” and reach his Premier League “end goal” were key factors in his move from Celtic to Swansea.

The Republic of Ireland striker has signed a five-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club after a 12-month stay in Glasgow.

Idah scored a Scottish Cup final winner and won two league titles and a Premier Sports Cup over two spells in Glasgow, the first one on loan from Norwich, and netted 29 goals in all.

The 24-year-old was briefly Celtic’s record signing before Arne Engels arrived on transfer deadline day 12 months ago but he was unable to firmly establish himself as their main centre-forward, even after Kyogo Furuhashi left without being replaced in January.

Idah saw Daizen Maeda take centre stage instead and failed to score in four games this season after a dearth of wingers meant the Japan international was largely back out wide.

‘Responsibility’

Idah told the Swansea website: “I want the responsibility, and it is one of the main reasons I have come here. I want to have the chance to be the main man, to lead the line and score as many goals as I can.

“Every striker wants that job, and to come here and try push for promotion; if you can be the main man in that then it is an amazing feeling.

“I am really looking forward to trying to do just that and score goals.”

Norwich

Idah played a number of times for Norwich in the Premier League four seasons ago and aims to get back there with Swansea.

“Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in world football, but for me the end goal is to come back to playing in the English leagues and to try and get back to the Premier League,” he said.

Celtic confirmed Idah’s departure with a brief announcement on social media.

They wrote on their X account: “Thank you and good luck to Adam Idah, who has joined Swansea City on a permanent transfer.”