Adam Idah’s second-half strike secures Swansea deserved draw at Charlton

Charlton extended their unbeaten run to four matches but dropped out of the Championship play-off zone after a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

Charlie Kelman’s first goal for the Addicks – also opening his account at Championship level – broke the deadlock in the 46th minute at The Valley.

But Swansea totally merited at least a share of the spoils with Adam Idah making their pressure tell shortly after the hour mark.

Swansea were dealt a blow before the match started with top scorer Zan Vipotnik missing out due to a quad injury.

Referee David Webb ruled that Macaulay Gillesphey had made a fair challenge on Jisung Eom in the first minute – any mistake by the Charlton centre-back would likely have led to an early dismissal.

The first half lacked excitement with neither side able to settle on the ball.

The impressive Eom lashed wide of the near post for the Swans, who were pretty much restricted to shots from distance that failed to trouble home keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Charlton had the first major chance after 31 minutes. Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux tipped over Gillesphey’s close-range header from a James Bree corner.

Idah wasted a big opportunity in the 42nd minute after Vigouroux’s perceptive long-range pass sent the striker racing into the box. The Irish forward failed to get a shot off quickly enough before his attempt to back-heel a pass was intercepted.

Charlton were forced into a defensive reshuffle with Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke both picking up injuries just before half-time.

But the home team had the perfect start to the second half with Kelman finally opening his account in England’s second tier. His shot from a tight angle clipped down off the crossbar and past Vigouroux.

Threat

Swansea sparked into life after going behind and Idah continued to pose a threat, wastefully heading over Eom’s cross from five yards out.

But there was nothing wrong with the finish after 64 minutes, spinning on the edge of the Charlton box and sending a low right-footed strike beyond Kaminski to make it 1-1 for his second goal since signing from Celtic in September.

The Addicks were fortunate that Kaelan Casey’s header from Ethan Galbraith’s cross was straight at Kaminski and bounced back away from danger.

Swansea continued to pile on the pressure in a one-sided second half, not content to settle for a point despite Charlton’s impressive home league record at The Valley, winning 15 and drawing four of their previous 20 matches there.

Josh Key blazed a huge chance over in stoppage time as the Addicks clung on for a point.