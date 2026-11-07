Adams scores twice as Wales hold off Japan for bonus-point win

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales survived a late Japan fightback to claim a 28-21 bonus-point victory in Cardiff, with Josh Adams scoring twice to secure Steve Tandy’s fourth win in 13 Tests.

Archie Griffin and Louis Rees-Zammit also crossed as Wales recorded their second victory from four Nations Championship matches, but handling errors and a malfunctioning line-out made for an uncomfortable evening.

Kenta Fukuda’s try five minutes from time brought Japan within a converted score, leaving Wales relieved to hear the final whistle.

With New Zealand and Australia visiting over the next fortnight, the hosts will need a substantial improvement to build on this result.

A crowd of 52,425 watched at the Principality Stadium, more than 20,000 below capacity and around 9,000 fewer than attended the corresponding fixture last year.

That encounter required a last-gasp Jarrod Evans penalty to secure a one-point Wales win. This fourth meeting between the teams in 16 months again proved closer than the home supporters would have wanted.

Wales selected a record 12 England-based players in their matchday squad, including nine starters, and Bristol wing Rees-Zammit immediately demonstrated his threat with a 35-metre break.

The early pressure brought Griffin his first Test try, with Sam Costelow converting to give Wales a seven-point lead.

Japan responded from turnover possession, exposing gaps in the home defence as Ben Gunter crossed and Naoto Saito converted.

Aaron Wainwright was denied by a last-ditch tackle before Wales regained the advantage after 27 minutes.

Eddie James released Jac Morgan down the left, and the flanker found Rees-Zammit, whose pass allowed Adams to finish. Costelow again added the extras.

Japan’s response was swift. Lock Warner Dearns forced his way over from close range and Saito’s conversion levelled the scores for a second time.

Rees-Zammit restored Wales’ lead before the interval, collecting Blair Murray’s pass near the touchline and beating three defenders to score.

Costelow’s third conversion made it 21-14, although Wales needed a goal-line intervention from Nicky Smith to prevent another Japan response before half-time.

The hosts gained an advantage in the scrum after the break but struggled to turn pressure into points. Loose handling repeatedly interrupted promising attacks, while six lost line-outs handed possession back to Japan.

Breathing space

Wales finally found breathing space with 12 minutes remaining. Murray gathered a loose ball and accelerated down the touchline before finding the supporting Tomos Williams.

The scrum-half released Adams for his second try of the match and 25th for Wales, with replacement Dan Edwards converting to extend the lead to 28-14.

Fukuda’s late breakthrough, converted by Shinya Komura, ensured a tense finish and earned Japan a losing bonus point.

Player-of-the-match Rees-Zammit, Murray, Morgan, Wainwright and James all made strong contributions with ball in hand, but Wales’ difficulties retaining possession prevented them from taking control.

Wales remain fifth in the northern hemisphere standings. They face New Zealand next Saturday and Australia a week later before the competition’s finals weekend at Twickenham, where another meeting with Japan remains a possibility.