Alan Sheehan credits team meeting for Swansea’s remarkable Carabao Cup comeback

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan claimed a meeting in the wake of conceding a late goal in a 2-2 draw with Hull last weekend paved the way for his side to beat Nottingham Forest and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Igor Jesus scored his first two Forest goals to put the visitors in control, but two goals in stoppage time saw the Swans come out on top in an epic cup tie.

The 3-2 reverse leaves new Forest boss Ange Postecoglou still awaiting his first win.

“We had a big meeting after conceding a 97th-minute goal against Hull last weekend. It was all about mentality and tonight wasn’t so much about playing against Forest, but more against ourselves,” said Sheehan.

“We wanted to put our stamp on the game, and we were unlucky to go into the break 2-0 down. But credit to the players, they kept going right to the end and it was a wonderful win.

“We have had a magnificent night, but we have to get ready for the Birmingham City game in just over 60 hours’ time and all eyes now turn to that game.”

Burgess scored his first goals for his new club following his summer switch from Ipswich, heading home a 68th-minute corner and then volleying home the winner in the sixth minute. Zan Vipotnik levelled for the hosts in the third minute of added time.

“We have a team here that works so hard and anything can happen if you go to the final whistle,” said match-winner Burgess.

“It was a bit test for us to go up against a Premier League team and show what we can do. If that’s a sign of things to come then it could be a great season.”

As for Postecoglou and his Forest side, they now face Burnley in the Premier League in a bid to return to winning ways.

“I wasn’t frustrated, I just thought it was a game we should have killed off long before it got to the stage it did,” Postecoglou said.

“I just sensed we felt the game was getting a bit comfortable and the game would finish off easily. But that’s not what happens in football, especially in cup football.

“I thought we scored a good third goal, which was disallowed, and the guys got a bit comfortable in that moment.

“You have to know the warning signs in cup football. If you let sides in, there is always a chance they could do what they did to us.

“When you have a team where we had them, you have to finish them off and we had plenty of opportunities to do that.

“A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and I just thought the players felt it was going to finish that way.

“We’ve paid a heavy price for that and we need to improve. They had two shots from outside the box in the first half and they didn’t really test us until the end.

“There were a lot of players out there who you could see were a bit rusty, but even in that context, we were well in control of that game.”