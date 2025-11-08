Alan Sheehan defiant after Swansea suffer Ipswich hammering

Alan Sheehan accepted fans’ criticism but insisted he remains the right man to manage Swansea after a 4-1 defeat to Ipswich.

Two second-half own goals from Cameron Burgess gave his former club a helping hand while Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon got the others as Swansea plunged to their fifth defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.

That led to angry home fans booing and some chanting “We want Sheehan out”.

The manager said afterwards: “I understand the fans’ frustration and the first half was incredibly disappointing. We were nowhere near the level that we have been performance-wise.

“We turned the ball over a lot, we looked a bit anxious, we didn’t come out of duels. We were second best, totally.

“Second half we made a few changes to try to give us more impetus and we scored a really well-worked goal. Then we turned the ball over again and conceded the next goal, then a set-piece.

“We hit the post with ours and they scored. You can’t give up these opportunities to teams like this.

“I know what my job is, I know what I have to do – we have to get wins, there is no two ways about that.

“But I believe I’m the man to take this club forward, of course I do.”

Ipswich’s second 4-1 away win in eight days left manager Kieran McKenna delighted to see his side further explode the misconception they cannot win on the road.

“You enjoy your away wins, they’re a really good connector for the group,” said McKenna. “You go away from home to tough places like this and you get the win and you have to work hard for it.

“It’s really good for bringing a new group together. It is a result to enjoy and importantly I thought it was a really good performance.

“From the first whistle pretty much to the end I thought there was a lot to enjoy about our play. On the ball most of our defending was really good, though we are frustrated to concede the goal.

“But I thought it was a really strong performance, a performance to enjoy and of course a really good result.”

Fond

He also had a few words of comfort for his former centre-back Burgess, who helped lift Ipswich from League One into the Premier League before joining Swansea this season.

“He’s a top man who has been a top player for our club. We have fond memories of him and he has already been a top player for Swansea,” added McKenna.

“You can see what a leader he is in their group already. I know how strong a character he is and I’m sure he will be picking up his team-mates.”