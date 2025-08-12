Alan Sheehan hopeful over Malick Yalcouye deal after he saw Swansea beat Crawley

Prospective new signing Malick Yalcouye was at the Swansea.com Stadium to see his potential future team-mates bag a 3-1 win over Crawley to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The versatile 19-year-old Brighton player saw Swansea debutant Bobby Wales notch his first goal since joining from Kilmarnock in the summer to add to Ronald’s fourth-minute strike. Then another new boy, midfielder Ethan Galbraith, wrapped things up.

“Hopefully we can close the loan deal this week and it will be good to have Malick in the building,” said Swansea boss Alan Sheehan.

“He’s a player who will improve us. He has so much energy and he’s very highly rated.”

Having seen his side go down to a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on the opening weekend of the Championship, Sheehan was delighted at the attacking intent his team displayed at home.

“There were a lot of pleasing aspects in our attack, although we should have scored five or six,” added Sheehan.

Crawley are still awaiting their first win of the season, but at least Kabongo Tshimanga was able to give the League Two side their first goal of the season when he scored in the 75th minute. Then the Red Devils saw Gavan Holohan sent off eight minutes later to end their hopes of a fightback.

“We can take some encouragement from the fact we were really present in the game. In the second half we pushed them and we looked like the stronger team before the sending off and potentially could have scored another goal to take it to penalties,“ said Crawley boss Scott Lindsey.

“We’re probably three players away from building our squad and our treatment room is getting full – it’s getting tough and we are a bit threadbare.”

