Alan Sheehan satisfied with Swansea’s start after success at Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea manager Alan Sheehan is satisfied with his side’s start to the season after a dominant 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Zan Vipotnik’s effort just after the interval paired with Ronald’s goal late on was enough to ensure the visitors got their first three-point haul on the road this campaign.

Two wins and a draw from four matches leaves the Swans seventh at this early stage of the Championship and Sheehan is taking encouragement from how they are picking up points.

The Swansea boss said: “Getting three points is always the most important thing but the way we did it was the most pleasing thing today.

“I felt in the first half we were in control but we didn’t have enough territory in the final third so after the break we needed to go up a level. We scored two goals and we could have had numerous more.

“This is a really difficult place to come. I don’t think I’ve had an easy game at Hillsborough in 20 years so to get a clean sheet and limit them to little going forward is really impressive. I feel we were dominant for most of the afternoon.

“I think consistency is the key. You’ve got to control your ego in the good times and control your mind in the bad times.

“Since I took over in February we’re one of the more in-form teams in the league and that’s down to everyone at the club. We’ve got great staff and great owners who are showing a lot of support.

“I don’t want to comment on the owner of another club as I shouldn’t be spending time thinking about that. The manager is doing well with limited resources but I want to be fully committed to Swansea City.

“There’s a good feeling round the football club. We’ve been integrating new players into the team so I think seven points after four games is a good return at this level.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen remains hopeful the crisis-hit club will be allowed to bring in players before the transfer deadline.

Pedersen said: “I know this season isn’t going to be easy for the team so I have a lot of respect for my players.

“From after the Stoke game I think we have shown we can be more solid. We will now use the international break as an opportunity to reset and get new energy in the team.

“I think we will get stronger and stronger as we go on but of course it would help if we could bring in three or four more players so we can rotate and keep the levels as high as possible.

“I don’t know what the current situation is with the chairman and the EFL.

“It’s too early to say if we can stay in the Championship but we showed from the first game at Leicester how well we can compete. I promise we will do our very best with what we’ve got.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

