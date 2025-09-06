Alex Callender: Wales can ‘turn it around’ after winless World Cup campaign

Wales co-captain Alex Callender apologised to fans after a 28-25 defeat by Fiji meant her team failed to win a single game at the World Cup.

Sean Lynn’s side finished bottom of Pool B following losses to Scotland, Canada and Fiji, although they at least took their clash against the Islanders to the wire in a thriller at Sandy Park.

“We’re in a real tough place but I believe in Sean Lynn, I believe in the team that we’ve got and I believe in our staff. We can turn this around,” number eight Callender said.

She continued: “Those three games didn’t showcase what we are all about. I’m gutted. I want to apologise to the fans. Thank you so much for sticking with us and believing in us.”

Kate Williams, Callender’s co-captain, admitted that Wales’ sorry World Cup performance “hurts”.

“It is a tough loss to take. We are in a tough place at the minute, but I don’t doubt the amount of belief and the amount of heart that this team can give,” she said.

“We just need to take our opportunities because we are making them, but it hurts.”