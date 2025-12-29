Alex Revell says Stevenage ‘absolutely robbed’ after losing at Cardiff

Stevenage boss Alex Revell criticised referee Charles Breakspear after his side let a lead slip in their 2-1 defeat at League One leaders Cardiff.

Not only did Revell believe Cardiff’s winner in the 81st minute from Yousef Salech was offside, but also that a late strike from his skipper Carl Piergianni should have stood.

Instead, Breakspear blew for a foul on home goalkeeper Nathan Trott in the build up to Piergianni’s tight-angled shot at the far post.

“I feel we have been absolutely robbed. It’s the first time this season I will say we have been robbed of getting the rewards for our performance,” said Revell, who saw his side drop out of the play-off places as a result.

“Their second goal is absolutely, clearly offside and then the goal we scored from Carl Piergianni was a perfectly good goal. It was deemed to have been a free-kick for a foul on the goalkeeper which wasn’t even there.

“So we scored a perfectly good goal that was disallowed and then their winner was quite clearly offside. I feel as a team we have been let down because of the amount of effort we go through every single day to get things right.

“The players deserved the reward for the determination they put into that performance, so when it’s taken out of your hands, it is not right.

“We defended brilliantly and showed in the second half we can get the ball down and play. We caused them real problems and that’s why it is tough to get nothing out of a game you absolutely deserve more from.

“It is unacceptable for us to come away from this game without a point because of something that’s out of our control.”

Phoenix Patterson put Stevenage ahead in the 58th minute with a stunning goal from just outside the box, but five minutes later Callum Robinson levelled at the second attempt from six yards out.

The winner then came in the 81st minute when Salech notched his 11th league goal of the season as he latched on to a Chris Willock cross.

“I’m really pleased with the players and the way they played, especially when we went behind in the game,” said Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

“I thought we played really well, although we didn’t get enough players in the box in the first half. They defend crosses really well.

“We have the highest regard for Stevenage in what they’ve done and what they do, so we knew it was going to be difficult. But the players were even more strong-willed in how they played and I couldn’t be happier with the performance and the result.

“We just couldn’t prevent them going in front, but the response was very positive and we created good chances. I’m just so pleased for Callum and Yousef to have the defining say in the game.”