Amario Cozier-Duberry’s late winner gives Bolton victory over Cardiff

Loan star Antonio Cozier-Duberry scored another stunning stoppage-time winner as Bolton beat Sky Bet League One leaders Cardiff 1-0 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Eight days after the Brighton winger settled Wanderers’ dramatic victory at Huddersfield, he curled in a clincher four minutes into time added on to break Bluebirds’ hearts.

Cozier-Duberry’s fifth goal of the campaign was the one moment of star quality in an otherwise sterile encounter between these promotion hopefuls.

Goalkeepers Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Nathan Trott did not have a shot to save in a disappointing first meeting between these former Premier League teams for seven years.

Cardiff, beaten for a 13th time in 14 visits, went close to breaking the deadlock after 26 minutes.

Joel Bagan produced a teasing cross from the left but David Turnbull headed wide. Josh Dacres-Cogley sent over an equally teasing delivery for the home team but top scorer Mason Burstow miscued from eight yards.

The second half was an unwanted repeat of the first until Cozier-Duberry inflicted the Welsh side’s third league defeat of the season with his left-foot effort from 18 yards.