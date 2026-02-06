Americans asked to identify Six Nations logos – it did not go well

This weekend one of the biggest events in global sport will be broadcast into the living rooms of watching millions around the world – and sadly I don’t mean England playing Wales in the Six Nations.

When Seattle Seahawks clash with New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at San Francisco’s Levis Stadium, it will be one of the most hotly anticipated spectacles to those who love American Football.

There have often been comparisons made between rugby and gridiron, and the popularity of American Football in the UK is still huge from its heyday in the ’80s when newly launched TV station Channel 4 started broadcasting games.

Many rugby players have had a tilt at making it in the NFL – most recently Louis Rees-Zammit, of course. Thankfully for Welsh rugby fans at least, things didn’t quite work out stateside for the Welshman, who will take the field tomorrow when Wales take on the old enemy at Twickenham.

So, do American know as much about rugby as Brits know about American Football? To put this to the test a BBC reporter headed to San Francisco to soak up the atmosphere of Super Bowl week, when fans of all teams flock to the host city to take in the sights and sounds of ‘the greatest show in sport’, as America calls it.

Presented with a series of logos of participating teams in the Six Nations, gridiron fans were asked to identify them.

As you could possibly guess it didn’t end well. Bewildering, shocking and hilarious all words we would use to describe their terrible attempts.

The WRU has endured many insults in the last year, but being described as ‘not even a country, bro’ is the right up there.

Watch and ‘enjoy’!

Walrus? Mario Kart? Manchester? 🤣 We asked American fans at the Super Bowl to guess the logos of Six Nations teams. pic.twitter.com/RJN7aoe9ip — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2026