Ampadu set to miss Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan with knee injury

Ethan Ampadu is expected to miss Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan and the friendly against Canada next month.

The Leeds United captain suffered a knee injury in their 1-0 Premier League win against Everton on Monday.

Ampadu has damaged a medial collateral ligament in a knee and will also sit out at least three Premier League game because of the injury.

He was outstanding in Leeds’ opening win against Everton at Elland Road before being hurt in a second-half challenge from Tim Iroegbunam, which later forced him off.

‘A blow’

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “MCL injury, he will definitely be out until at least the international break. I hope to have him back the other side of the international break. He’s pretty quick after injury back on the training pitch.

“He’s a tough boy. It’s a blow for us, we will miss him in the upcoming games at least and the two upcoming Premier League games and the cup game.”

Farke hopes the 24-year-old – who can play in midfield or defence – will be fit for his side after Craig Bellamy’s national squad go to Kazakhstan on 4 September before hosting Canada in a friendly five days later.

Wales lie second in Group J in their qualifying campaign following their only defeat to date, a narrow 4-3 loss in Belgium in June.

They are currently a point behind North Macedonia who won 1-0 in Kazakhstan, while Belgium are third, three points further back, but with two games in hand.

