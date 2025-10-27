Anger mounts over WRU plan that could consign the Scarlets to history

Martin Shipton

Controversial Welsh Rugby Union plans to slash the number of professional rugby teams in west Wales from two to one have been slammed as ‘a disaster drawn up on the back of a fag packet’ by a Llanelli councillor.

The proposals, announced by the WRU on Friday, pit the Scarlets against the Ospreys, in a battle for survival, said Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney.

‘Disgraceful’

“It is clearly a disgraceful decision that will alienate and anger fans at the very time that rugby in Wales needs to be increasing its fanbase and listening to opinions of fans and heeding their long-held loyalties,” he said.

“Far from a proper consultation, the WRU’s final proposal, in which they admit that their favourite option in west Wales is a merger, means they have gone ahead and done what they wanted to in the first place – destroy rugby in West Wales.

“They have opted to keep a team in east Wales – where there is no history of rugby success, preserve Cardiff, which they own, and throw the Scarlets and the Ospreys into a dogfight,’ said Cllr Greaney.

“Their plans are a disaster, drawn up on the back of a fag packet, which will do nothing to ensure the success of Welsh rugby, or the success of the Welsh team.

“Uncertainty now clouds the future, and the WRU are undermining the Scarlets and the Ospreys, with their announcement on Friday.

“They are totally out of touch with the grassroots. For them to press ahead with their potty ideas of keeping just three professional clubs: one in the east, one in the capital, and one in the west is a monumental folly of historic proportions.”

Support

Llanelli Town Council leader, David Darkin, said: “The support for the Scarlets to survive in Llanelli is immense.

“Thousands of fans and townsfolk signed a petition to keep the region alive.

“Of course we don’t want the Ospreys to be axed, but the Scarlets must survive. We are the region with the longest heritage and the best regional ground in Wales.

“When you also consider that 340 jobs hinge on them and the region is predicted to be worth £100m to the local economy in the next five years it seems unwise to even consider jeopardising that.

“As a council and as a town, I can honestly say we are united in wanting to do everything we can to help save the Scarlets.’

Llanelli MP Dame Nia Griffith said: “Despite this announcement, nothing has changed my firm view that the Scarlets region still has an extremely important role to play in the future of Welsh rugby. Llanelli, with its unrivalled, first-class Parc Y Scarlets stadium, proud rugby history and well-developed tradition of player and coach development should remain part of that.

“There is now a need for positive and constructive dialogue between the regions and the WRU and with the players, coaches, backroom staff and others too. Grassroots clubs deeply rooted in our local communities should also be central to those conversations as well.

“I am hopeful a solution can be achieved that is in the best interests of Welsh rugby as a whole but which also recognises what Llanelli and west Wales has to offer in delivering that.”

Plaid Cymru politicians in Carmarthenshire have also opposed the WRU’s plan.

Threat

In a joint statement, Cefin Campbell MS, Ann Davies MP and Adam Price MS said: “The WRU’s most recent plans continue to represent an obvious threat to the future of professional rugby in Llanelli and Carmarthenshire, which is something we as elected members for the area must oppose at a fundamental level.

“The Scarlets contribute so much to the sport at a national level, to the economy of Llanelli and Carmarthenshire and they are central to the identity and culture of the area.

“We once again call on the WRU to reconsider their plans and to ensure that any proposals protect the future of professional rugby in Carmarthenshire.”