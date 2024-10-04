Angharad James appointed Wales captain on permanent basis
Wales have appointed Angharad James as captain on a permanent basis ahead of their Women’s Euro 2025 play-off tie with Slovakia.
Seattle Reign midfielder James succeeds Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle, who stepped down in April after nine years in the job.
The 122-times capped James has previously taken the armband three times in Euro 2025 qualifying as head coach Rhian Wilkinson rotated the role.
Wales play the first leg of their Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia on October 25, with the return game at Cardiff City Stadium four days later.
Play-off final matches will be held between November 27 and December 3.
