Sport

Angharad James appointed Wales captain on permanent basis

04 Oct 2024 2 minute read
Wales’ Angharad James (left) celebrates with team mate Gemma Evans . Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wales have appointed Angharad James as captain on a permanent basis ahead of their Women’s Euro 2025 play-off tie with Slovakia.

Seattle Reign midfielder James succeeds Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle, who stepped down in April after nine years in the job.

The 122-times capped James has previously taken the armband three times in Euro 2025 qualifying as head coach Rhian Wilkinson rotated the role.

Pride

James, 30, said: “Representing your country is the greatest honour a player can have, and now to be appointed captain is an extremely proud moment for me and my family.“Sophie Ingle is an incredible leader, and I’ve learned so much from her dedication and leadership as captain over the past nine years. Her legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Passion

Wilkinson, who has named Hayley Ladd and Ceri Holland as vice-captains, said: “Angharad has been a consistent performer for this team for so many years.“Her passion and commitment to her country is evident and while she’s not necessarily the most vocal leader, she’s always demanding and offering advice to her teammates when she steps out on the field.”

Wales play the first leg of their Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia on October 25, with the return game at Cardiff City Stadium four days later.

Play-off final matches will be held between November 27 and December 3.

