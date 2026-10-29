Anscombe relishing his new role back in Wales

Simon Thomas

It was 12 years ago this week that Gareth Anscombe first arrived in Wales amid a blaze of publicity.

He had come over from New Zealand to join Cardiff having been targeted by Warren Gatland after sharing in the Chiefs’ 2013 Super Rugby title triumph, starting at full-back in the final.

The Auckland-born Anscombe had represented the land of his birth at U20s level, starring at fly-half as the Kiwis won the 2011 Junior World Championship.

But Gatland was aware he was qualified for Wales through his Cardiff-born mother and not tied to New Zealand.

So he set out to secure his services with a view to fast tracking him into the Welsh squad and he got his man, with key assistance from the Arms Park.

Anscombe made his Test debut in the famous red jersey inside a year and went on to win 42 caps, playing in two World Cups and taking a pivotal role in the 2019 Grand Slam, being Player of the Match in the clinching win over Ireland.

He spent five years at Cardiff, with the highlight being the dramatic late penalty he landed to secure victory in the 2018 European Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in Bilbao.

Then came spells with the Ospreys, Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath, Gloucester and Bayonne.

Now, at 35, he’s back in Wales with the Llanelli-based Scarlets for what could prove to be the final chapter of his playing career.

He made his second league appearance for them in last weekend’s thrilling 14-try encounter with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town and now his attention turns to Saturday’s meeting with the Vodacom Bulls at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld.

It would appear he’s settled in nicely and is enjoying his role as an experienced figure within the squad.

‘Contribute’

So how did the move to west Wales from south west France come about?

“I got to the back end of the Top 14 season with Bayonne and was deciding what I wanted to do,” he explains.

“I felt like I still had another year left in me. I wanted to keep playing and I felt I could still contribute, but it wasn’t like I wanted to go after another contract.

“I didn’t really want to move the family too much. I’m at the stage of my career where I have to think about my family and my kids starting school. I wanted to come back to Wales if it wasn’t for me in France.”

Then came the approach from the Scarlets.

“It was quite late in the season. It was Dwayne Peel reaching out really,” he reveals.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could be the right fit and the Scarlets felt like that.

“The squad excited me and you can see the history around the place.

“Even coming from New Zealand, I think everyone knew who Llanelli were and the team they had. They were the legends that kind of forged Welsh rugby. So it’s a real honour to be able to pull on the jersey.”

Maturity

Anscombe will be vying for the No 10 berth with Wales fly-half Sam Costelow, talented teenager Carwyn Leggatt-Jones and the versatile Joe Hawkins.

“I suppose maturity and getting older kicks in and I realise I am 35,” he says.

“It’s a young man’s game and I am aware of that these days.

“But I certainly want to play when I can and play well, providing a little bit of experience, managing moments and momentum.

“I want to enjoy competing on the field. I still think I’ve got a little bit to add in that space.

“My competitive nature will come out and I’m hoping to still make the coaches have difficult decisions.

“But I’ll help and support the group in whichever way I can moving forward.

“I want to be competing for the jersey and playing a bit, supporting the guys and hopefully passing on the knowledge and experience that I’ve gained over the last 15 or so years.

“I’m really enjoying that role. I suppose I see it as a bit more of a supportive role. I’m taking some real enthusiasm and energy from helping share what I’ve learnt.

“I’ve probably always thought about the game quite in-depth and I would probably like to have a look at coaching in the future.

“So I feel it’s a nice little transition for me to be able to play, but also potentially work on those little relationships that are so important as a coach.”

As for the group of players he has joined up with, he says:

“They are all good lads and I feel like we’ve got a pretty sharp backline when we get everyone fit and healthy.

“If we can play with speed and look after the ball, then I think we’ll create plenty of opportunities.”

The Scarlets certainly did that against the Stormers, scoring six tries as they fought back to tie things up at 40-40 before ultimately going down to a 52-40 defeat.

Now it’s on to Pretoria as they look to take the Bulls by the horns.

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