Anthony Scully stunner snatches Shrewsbury victory against struggling Newport

Shrewsbury gave their Football League survival hopes a major boost with a 1-0 victory in a relegation six-pointer against basement boys Newport.

Striker Anthony Scully scored the only goal of the game as the Shrews made it three consecutive home wins without conceding.

After a quiet start, County goalkeeper Jordan Wright produced a great double save on the half-hour to keep out Tommy McDermott and then Josh Ruffels’ follow-up.

Cameron Antwi fired over the crossbar for the visitors from Ben Lloyd’s fine cross.

Scully broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart with a stunning strike from outside of the box.

Sam Clucas forced Lloyd into a great save with 20 minutes to go before Sam Stubbs’ headed attempt was scrambled off the line.

Ismeal Kabia could have wrapped the game up when he fired wide from John Marquis’ pass.