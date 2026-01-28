Arm wrestling, wedding cars, farming and rugby – The busy life of Dan Thomas

Simon Thomas

Dan Thomas is one busy man both on and off the field.

When it comes to his rugby, the figures speak for themselves.

The Cardiff flanker has won the fourth most turnovers (ten) and made the seventh most tackles (109) in the BKT URC this season.

As such, he will be a key man in Saturday night’s showdown with play-off rivals Ulster Rugby in Belfast.

Then there’s his life away from the pitch. It’s safe to say the Carmarthen-born openside has plenty going on.

He spends a lot of time helping out on the family farm in west Wales, while he has dad duties as father to a two-year old daughter.

There’s also a wedding car business and then there’s the arm wrestling. Yes, you read that right, arm wrestling.

That’s something he first took up towards the end of his seven year stint with Bristol Bears.

“When my wife was pregnant, she was back in Carmarthen and I was still up in Bristol,” he explains.

“So, every night, I was bored as hell and needed to find something to do.

“I was scrolling through Facebook and a Canadian arm wrestler came up on my phone and I thought I would give this a go.

“So I searched arm wrestling clubs in Bristol and this Ukrainian bloke called Sasha came up. He said it was every Monday or Tuesday night for an hour, come along.

“I turned up and it was literally his garden shed!

“It was four or five Ukrainian blokes and me in the garden shed of this apartment block.

“Sasha was 5ft 5ins, but his arms were huge and he just played around with me. He would hammer me.

“But I really enjoyed it because I was bored stiff in the house. I went back once a week.”

Wrist strength

Thomas, who started out with the Scarlets, has continued the pastime since returning to Wales with a move to Cardiff, where he has been for the past two seasons.

“I’ve joined a club in Carmarthen now. I go along every Monday night,” he says.

“I really enjoy it. It’s something different. It is mainly wrist strength. My technique isn’t too bad.

“Saying that, I met another farmer in the class in Carmarthen and he was only about 80 kgs, but he throws bails of hay all summer long and he hammered me. It was on a different level.

“I have never been a huge gym person, but going to arm wrestling has given me a new lease of life there. I am switched on when it comes to the gym now.”

The 32-year-old Thomas also has a business interest with a difference.

“My wife’s father had five or six classic wedding cars,” he reveals.

“When he passed away, the opportunity came up for me to purchase one of them. It is like a classic 60s, 70s car. It’s quite old.

“We go to wedding fairs in the winter and try to get bookings. It ticks along nicely. If it’s out most weekends in the summer, I am happy.

“I drove it once. You are meant to put a top hat on, but I am not doing that! I just put a suit and tie on.

“Maybe when I retire from playing, I will get two cars.

“But, after rugby, farming will come first and then these things on the side.”

Thomas spends whatever time he can on the family dairy farm in Croesyceiliog, near Carmarthen, where he grew up. There’s plenty to do, with a herd of 130 cattle, of which just over 100 are milking cows.

“I am pretty involved down there. Most days off, I will head home back to the farm to help out as much as I can,” he says.

“As a pro, it can be rugby, rugby, rugby, so it’s nice to have something to switch off with. It provides a good life balance. It’s a good mix.

“After I finish playing, farming is what I’m going to do full time. That’s my future. It has been a big part of my life since I was born and a farmer is what I’m going to be after rugby.

“It’s a style of living I really enjoy. I love it. You get out what you put in on the farm. It’s hard work. I know when I retire from rugby, the real work starts then.

“Rugby is a privilege and I’m going to try and play as long as I can because I love doing it.”

Revitalising

There is no sign of Thomas hanging up his boots any time soon as is still very much delivering the goods out on the pitch.

“I am enjoying my time at Cardiff. It has been really revitalising,” he says.

“After being so long at Bristol, it was a change of scenery and it’s been good.

“It’s a great crack with the boys and I love the rugby we play. It suits my style of play and it’s very rewarding. The boys love throwing the ball around. Plus, as a group, we will never give up.

“I didn’t come here to cruise. I came here to push myself, to play rugby and have a smile on my face.

“There is a lot of good, healthy competition in the back row here and that drives you on. You have to play your best rugby, otherwise you miss out the week after.

“I have always prided myself on working hard and doing the things that don’t require talent well.

“At the end of the day, rugby is a simple sport. As long as I do my bit right, that’s all that matters.”

Ulster

Cardiff go into Saturday’s clash with Ulster on the back of a crucial 17-8 victory over Benetton Rugby at the Arms Park last weekend.

They now sit fourth in the BKT URC table having won seven of their ten league matches and have their sights set on a top eight finish after missing out by just a point last season.

“Obviously, we were disappointed not to make the play-offs last year, but it was a step in the right direction and hopefully we’ll go one better this time,” said Thomas.

“The hunger is greater than ever. You play rugby to win things. You want to win silverware.

“Winning is addictive. So we want that and to be in the mix for the play-offs at the end of the season because anything can happen then.”